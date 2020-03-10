ACC statement on COVID-19 effect on ACC Tournament

Press Release by

The ACC released a statement on the effect of the COVID-19 virus on the ACC Tournament this week: “After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans. The below proactive and response measures are currently in place: Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas; Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;

Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building;

Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.