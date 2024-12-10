Top NC DB had no doubt former teammate would send Clemson to the CFP

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One top North Carolina corner has had quite the string of weeks. In late November, Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Williams Amos Hough trimmed his list of schools down to eight. Some top programs have been eliminated from consideration. Now, schools like Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State, and others will be the ones standing battling for his services. Of course, there’s also Clemson. Matthews’ criteria were simple: he wanted to see the programs that pursued him the hardest, showing consistency with the rising prospect. He told TigerNet that he feels “great” now that he has some further clarity within his recruitment. His timeline remains unchanged, hoping to announce his commitment in July or August. The young defensive back also continues to grow a strong relationship with the Tigers, with Matthews saying Mike Reed is someone he is particularly close with. They were a top school before the season began, and two game visits later, it appears Clemson is still in the race for one of the top defenders in the southeast. “They have been strong and continue to be strong in their recruitment with me,” Matthews said. “Our relationship is great, especially my relationship with Coach Reed.” Not only has Matthews found clarity within his recruitment, but he also witnessed quite the game on Championship Saturday. Matthews was at the ACC Championship, watching Clemson and SMU battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff. In addition, he witnessed his former teammate immortalize himself within the lore of Clemson Football. Nolan Hauser is a Williams Amos Hough alum and was considered the top kicker in the nation as he pledged his commitment to Clemson. Matthews watched as Hauser lined up for a 56-yard field goal to send the Tigers to the CFP. Were there any doubts from the North Carolina cornerback as Hauser got set to kick? Not one bit. “I had no thought in my mind he was going to miss,” Matthews said. “He’s been doing that for as long as I have known him. I’ve seen him make those all the time.” Hauser also went viral not just for his kick but for his wink right before he got set. According to Matthews, that kind of confidence is “just Nolan.” He has seen Hauser come in the clutch before and wasn’t shocked in Charlotte. “He is always super confident in his ability,” Matthews said. “If you want to win, put Nolan in. He is just that good!”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now