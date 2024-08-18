Top in-state offensive line target keeping communication open with Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the state’s top offensive line prospects for 2026 is on Clemson’s radar, and he will take in the Tigers’ season-opener against Georgia in Atlanta in two weeks. Big offensive tackle Malcolm Gaston (6-5 330), out of North Augusta (SC), put himself through the summer camp gauntlet, and the effort is starting to pay dividends. Georgia was his first big-time offer in June after he attended one of Kirby Smart’s camps. His second one came in this week from Florida State, where he also camped earlier this summer. He also camped at Clemson, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina. He also has offers from Charlotte and Jackson St. Where does he stand right now? “Still heavy with Clemson, but with FSU coming in, it’s really a battle between FSU and Clemson right now,” Gaston said. “I haven’t heard too much from Georgia mainly because they are in fall camp. I haven’t heard a word from South Carolina (since camp).” Clemson and offensive line coach Matt Luke are keeping in touch. “They send me graphics and pictures of the weight room. Other than that, nothing really much other than the coach checking up on me to see what my game schedule looks like,” Gaston said. “They really like how I move well with my thighs and quick feet. At the time (of camp), I was like 350 pounds, 345 range. They really liked that, and I showed amazing effort, so that’s part of the reason that they like me up there.” Gaston is hopeful what he showed the Tigers at camp will be enough to land an offer. “I don’t want to come off as disrespectful saying, what are my chances on an offer, because I feel like that offer has got to be earned,” Gaston said. “I think whenever they feel like the time is right, they are going to give it to me. O-line wise I think I’m one of the best in the state. I’m still going to reach out and see who I can talk to. As long as they respect me as a player, my morals and everything else I have as a checked box, I’ll just keeping reaching out and stay humble.” Gaston said he plans to attend some games this season and has been invited to Coastal Carolina for the Virginia game. He is also planning to attend the Clemson vs. Georgia game in Atlanta.

