Final Grades: Spiller’s young running back group already delivering

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

Clemson football put a wrap on another double-digit win campaign recently, and with the help of analytics, we take a deeper look into the 10-3 Tigers season by position, continuing with the Clemson running backs.

2021 Clemson Running Back Stats

(players in order of snap count)

Will Shipley (Fr. 5-11 200)

Snaps: 385

2021 Pro Football Focus grade: 73.3

2021 PFF pass blocking grade: 28.8

739 rushing yards (5.0 YPC)

11 rushing touchdowns

16 receptions

116 receiving yards

Shipley was only a freshman, but the five-star from Charlotte came in ready to contribute. After 20 snaps through the first two games, he played 40 snaps in week three, precipitating RB Lyn-J Dixon’s decision to enter the transfer portal. From that point on, Shipley and sophomore Kobe Pace formed Clemson’s dynamic running back duo. Although injuries and COVID-protocol robbed them of full seasons, they were undoubtedly Clemson’s most reliable offensive playmakers. In the bowl game, it was clear that Brandon Streeter was scheming to get them the ball as often as possible.

Shipley had an excellent freshman season and ended up leading all Tiger running backs in snaps, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. He needs to improve in pass protection and cut down on the drops as a receiver, but his future is bright.

Kobe Pace (So. 5-10 215)

Snaps: 273

2021 PFF grade: 77.8

2021 PFF pass blocking grade: 75.6

641 rushing yards (6.2 YPC)

6 rushing touchdowns

12 receptions

131 receiving yards

Kobe Pace was Clemson’s most efficient running back, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Pace was strong in pass protection and made some big plays as a receiver. He is a versatile back and was only a sophomore last year. While Shipley stole the headlines, Pace is no less than a 1B option. The duo heads into 2022 with a lot of positive momentum.

Phil Mafah (Fr. 6-1 215)

Snaps: 170

2021 PFF grade: 73.0

2021 PFF pass blocking grade: 55.8

292 rushing yards (4.3 YPC)

3 rushing touchdowns

7 receptions

50 receiving yards

The plan was for Phil Mafah to redshirt, but after Chez Mellusi, Dixon, and Michel Dukes all transferred, he was pressed into service. Against UConn, both Shipley and Pace were out so he had an expanded role and played 48 snaps. PFF gives him strong grades as a runner and receiver and he did an admirable job in pass protection for a true freshman.

Since he did not redshirt, he enters 2022 with the same amount of eligibility remaining as Will Shipley, making his path to the starting job a bit unclear. These things tend to work themselves out in time (e.g., Mario Goodrich became an All-ACC starter after Derion Kendrick’s dismissal from Clemson). Phil Mafah gives Clemson a third running back who is good enough to start against lesser teams.

TigerNet Take

There are only three scholarship running backs on the 2022 roster at the moment – Clemson must add one in this year’s recruiting class – but those three are awfully strong. Shipley and Pace are the two most reliable playmakers on the offense. Expect Streeter to find ways to work the ball to them. In addition to hand-offs, we’ll likely see plenty of screens, tosses, passes behind the line of scrimmage, and wheel routes. Mafah played at a very high level and deserves opportunities as well. Heading into 2022, this is the position group everyone will have the most confidence in on the offensive side of the ball.

TigerNet Grade: A

