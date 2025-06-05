|
Klubnik: "If I’m a QB and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it"
Cade Klubnik says Clemson is the place to be for QBs.
Klubnik recently reflected on his Clemson career to this point going into a highly anticipated Tigers 2025 campaign. "I think that I’m kind of the epitome of the word development," Klubnik told reporters recently at an event in Orlando. "When [I was] coming out of high school, I was waiting to go to a great culture, but overall, I want to leave the school better than when I got there... "I wasn’t very good my sophomore year, but I just stuck with it. And what Clemson’s done with me is develop me. They’ve got me better. If I’m a quarterback and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it. They're known for making players better and I think I'm the epitome of that...I'm still not where I want to be, but I'm hoping to take another step." Klubnik has projections as the potential top QB in next year's draft and possible No. 1 overall selection, following in the footsteps of Clemson's last drafted QB, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Watch clips of the interview below held at the EA Sports College headquarters:
