Klubnik: "If I’m a QB and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it"

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Cade Klubnik says Clemson is the place to be for QBs. Klubnik recently reflected on his Clemson career to this point going into a highly anticipated Tigers 2025 campaign. "I think that I’m kind of the epitome of the word development," Klubnik told reporters recently at an event in Orlando. "When [I was] coming out of high school, I was waiting to go to a great culture, but overall, I want to leave the school better than when I got there... "I wasn’t very good my sophomore year, but I just stuck with it. And what Clemson’s done with me is develop me. They’ve got me better. If I’m a quarterback and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it. They're known for making players better and I think I'm the epitome of that...I'm still not where I want to be, but I'm hoping to take another step." Klubnik has projections as the potential top QB in next year's draft and possible No. 1 overall selection, following in the footsteps of Clemson's last drafted QB, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Watch clips of the interview below held at the EA Sports College headquarters: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

