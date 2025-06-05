sports_football
Cade Klubnik showed off his development with a big performance in his hometown return in the College Football Playoff last year.
Cade Klubnik showed off his development with a big performance in his hometown return in the College Football Playoff last year.

Klubnik: "If I’m a QB and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it"
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Cade Klubnik says Clemson is the place to be for QBs.

Klubnik recently reflected on his Clemson career to this point going into a highly anticipated Tigers 2025 campaign.

"I think that I’m kind of the epitome of the word development," Klubnik told reporters recently at an event in Orlando. "When [I was] coming out of high school, I was waiting to go to a great culture, but overall, I want to leave the school better than when I got there...

"I wasn’t very good my sophomore year, but I just stuck with it. And what Clemson’s done with me is develop me. They’ve got me better. If I’m a quarterback and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it. They're known for making players better and I think I'm the epitome of that...I'm still not where I want to be, but I'm hoping to take another step."

Klubnik has projections as the potential top QB in next year's draft and possible No. 1 overall selection, following in the footsteps of Clemson's last drafted QB, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Watch clips of the interview below held at the EA Sports College headquarters:

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
New 4-star LB Clemson offer says Tigers have "one of the smoothest operations I've seen"
New 4-star LB Clemson offer says Tigers have "one of the smoothest operations I've seen"
Clemson 4-star OT target announces commitment time, livestream
Clemson 4-star OT target announces commitment time, livestream
5-star lineman has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
5-star lineman has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week