Clemson depth chart: Quick look at the defense as Tech game approaches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s depth chart for the opener against Georgia Tech likely won’t be released until Wednesday of next week, but it doesn’t hurt anything to take a look at what that depth chart might look like in advance of the game against the Yellow Jackets.

The depth chart for game week is usually released on Monday, but because the Tigers are playing on a Monday night, Monday is now Wednesday, and Saturday is now Monday to keep a typical game week.

We looked at the offense yesterday and will peek at the defense today.

Defensive end

Starters: Myles Murphy, KJ Henry

Reserves: Justin Mascoll, Kevin Swint, Greg Williams Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson.

Missing off of this list is, of course, Xavier Thomas. He is injured (foot) and won’t make the trip to Georgia Tech. Once he’s cleared to play, likely at the end of September, he will be right in the mix as a starter or first one off the bench. Murphy and Henry are both poised for breakout seasons.

While the injury to Thomas isn’t the best news, it has allowed for younger players like Denhoff and Swint to emerge. Also, don’t overlook Mascoll. He’s played a key role in some big games for the Tigers and there isn’t a lot of dropoff when he enters the game.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis.

Reserves: Ruke Orhorhoro, DeMonte Capehart, Etinosa Reuben, Payton Page.

Tré Williams is missing from this list because we are just not sure if he will be available for game one. Williams battled through injuries to his foot and both shoulders to play 243 snaps over 11 games (one start) and finish the year credited with 13 tackles (4.0 for loss) and one sack. He has been sidelined a good portion of camp with another injury, and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin didn’t give a timeline for his return last week, other than to say, “sooner rather than later.”

Bresee is returning from injury, and Davis also battled his share of injuries a year ago. That led to the emergence of Orhorhoro, who really is a starter and in some weeks might actually trot out first. This is a deep and talented group.

Linebacker

WILL (or weakside)

Starter: Trenton Simpson

Second Team: LaVonta Bentley

Third Team: Sergio Allen

MIKE (or middle)

Starter: Keith Maguire or Jeremiah Trotter

Second Team: LaVonta Bentley

Third Team: Sergio Allen

SAM (or strongside)

Starter: Barrett Carter

Reserves: TJ Dudley, Wade Woodaz.

Simpson moves over to the weakside spot vacated by Baylon Spector, and Carter moves into Simpson’s old spot. Maguire is the old guy in the middle, but Trotter has made significant strides and he’s going to play a lot, if not start.

This is another deep and talented group, and they’ve all crosstrained and can play different spots. Simpson is the star here, and his athleticism is off the charts. But Bentley is no slouch and would start for a lot of programs. Goodwin will find a way to get his heavy hitter on the field.

Secondary

Nickel

Starter: Malcolm Greene or Carter.

Second Team: Fred Davis

Third Team: Tyler Venables

Greene told us the other day that he’s prepared for a breakout season. Why? Because he’s finally healthy.

Cornerback

Starters: Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins

Second Team: Fred Davis, Malcolm Greene

Third Team: Toriano Pride, Jeadyn Lukus

This is an interesting group. There is experience in spots, and a lot of youth in spots, and talent everywhere. Jones is the unquestioned leader of the group, and he’s looking to make his last season his best. Davis overcame last year’s troubling start to put together a strong spring and fall camp, and he’s poised to become the player we all though he could be. The kids – Lukus and Pride – are good ones.

Strong Safety

Starter: Andrew Mukuba

Second Team: RJ Mickens

Third Team: Sherrod Covil

Fans will see Mukuba line up all over the field. He can play corner or nickel or even in the dime if needed. The Tigers have depth because Mickens and Venables are not only good players, but they also have experience. That allows Mukuba to roam freely in different looks.

Free Safety

Starter: Jalyn Phillips

Second Team: Tyler Venables

Third Team: RJ Mickens

Phillips is another player who has flown under the radar but has put together an excellent spring and fall. Phillips’ coaches and his teammates all compliment his leadership and control of the back end of the defense.