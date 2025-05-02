Elite DB announces commitment date

Samari Matthews will make his commitment call after his official visits.
Elite DB Samari Matthews announces commitment date
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 42 minutes ago
Samari Matthews Photo
Samari Matthews - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#98 Overall, #15 CB, #6 NC
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #3 CB, #3 NC
24/7:
#138 Overall, #17 CB, #9 NC

One top prospect in the class of 2026 will come off the board this summer.

Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough will commit on August 10th, per his social media.

Matthews will decide between Clemson, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida State.

The four-star defender has official visits lined up with those schools, starting with Clemson on May 30th, followed by Florida State (June 6th), Texas (June 13th), and concluding with South Carolina on June 20th.

