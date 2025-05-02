Elite DB announces commitment date

|
Elite DB Samari Matthews announces commitment date
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Cornelius, NC (Hough HS) Class: 2026
#98 Overall, #15 CB, #6 NC
#29 Overall, #3 CB, #3 NC
#138 Overall, #17 CB, #9 NC
One top prospect in the class of 2026 will come off the board this summer.
Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough will commit on August 10th, per his social media. Matthews will decide between Clemson, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida State. The four-star defender has official visits lined up with those schools, starting with Clemson on May 30th, followed by Florida State (June 6th), Texas (June 13th), and concluding with South Carolina on June 20th. THE DAY !!! @HoughFB @DeShawnBaker6 @SC_DBGROUP @samspiegs @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits @AnnaH247 @SWiltfong_ @TomLoy247 @247recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @pepman704 @charlottepreps @langstonwertzjr @JoelBryantHSOT @NickStevensHSOT pic.twitter.com/nF3GfEB7uz
THE DAY !!! @HoughFB @DeShawnBaker6 @SC_DBGROUP @samspiegs @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits @AnnaH247 @SWiltfong_ @TomLoy247 @247recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @pepman704 @charlottepreps @langstonwertzjr @JoelBryantHSOT @NickStevensHSOT pic.twitter.com/nF3GfEB7uz— Samari “Smoke” Matthews (@samari_matthews) May 2, 2025
|
