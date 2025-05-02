Heartbreak in Tallahassee: Seminoles score late to top Tigers in ACC showdown

Heartbreak in Tallahassee. Max Williams came up big for Florida State in extra innings Friday night, hitting a homer in the ninth and driving in the winning run in the 11th as No. 5 Florida St. defeated No. 3 Clemson 6-5 in game one of an ACC showdown at Dick Howser Stadium. Clemson, losers of five straight ACC games, falls to 36-11 overall and 13-9 in the ACC while Florida St. improves to 32-9 and 13-6. The Seminoles used a single, a sac bunt and an intentional walk to set the stage for Williams, who drove the ball to left to score the run ahead of the throw. Clemson starter Aidan Knaak and Florida St. starter Jamie Arnold were locked in a pitcher’s duel through the first six innings and the Seminoles held a slim 2-0 lead. But Cam Cannarella and Josh Paino each came up with run-scoring hits in the seventh against the Seminole bullpen. The Tigers had early chances to score but struggled once again with runners on base. Josh Paino hit a one-out double in the first but was stranded at third, and Dominic Listi walked and stole second to lead off the second but the next three hitters struck out swinging on just 10 pitches. The Seminoles scored an unearned run in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead, and Clemson missed another opportunity in the sixth. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out, and Jacob Jarrell flew out to center field on a ball that was deep enough to score Collin Priest from third. But Luke Gaffney, the runner at second, tried to take third and was thrown out before Priest crossed the plate to negate the run. Knaak gave up a long solo homer to right in the fifth but was otherwise excellent. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up just one earned run while walking three and striking out four. Arnold was also excellent but ran into trouble in the seventh. Jack Crighton singled to lead off the inning, and Arnold was replaced by Joe Charles. Andrew Ciufo walked, and Jay Dillard laid down a perfect bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Cannarella came up big, pushing a two-run single through the right side to tie the game at 2-2. Cannarella scored the go-ahead run on Paino’s ringing double that bounced off the screen in right and Clemson was ahead 3-2. Arnold pitched six innings, giving up just three hits, one run, walking three, and striking out five. The Tigers added an insurance run in the eighth. Listi led off with a double, and Crighton’s single through the middle scored Listi to make it 4-2. After Lucas McGovern and Reed Garris combined to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings, the Tigers turned to closer Lucas Mahlstedt. Mahlstedt pitched a clean eighth but gave up two runs in the ninth, leading to extra innings. Listi provided late game heroics yet again, leading off the 10th with a long homer over the wall in right, his third of the season, to put the Tigers ahead 5-4. The Tigers stayed with Mahlstedt, and he gave up a no-doubter to Max Williams to lead off the bottom of the tenth, tying the score at 5-5. Game two of the series is set for 6 pm Saturday. Drew Titsworth of Clemson will face lefty Joey Volini of FSU. Good bounceback outing for @aidan_knaak. His final line...



