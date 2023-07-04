|
Sunshine State DB target announces commitment date
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Florida State Univ. School HS) Class: 2024
2024 Tallahassee, Florida defensive back
Ashton Hampton announced his upcoming commitment date on Tuesday.
Hampton will make his pledge on July 15.
He named a Top 6 of Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU and Arkansas in late May.
He visited Clemson in early June.
"I had an amazing time this weekend @ClemsonFB!! It truly felt like home," Hampton said after the visit.
