Clemson men advance to NCAA Tournament second round over Bobcats

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The Clemson Tigers men's tennis team (22-7) officially secured their spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after sweeping the Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-12), 4-0 on Friday afternoon at the Philip & Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center. "The guys have been excited for today for a long time," Head Coach Brandon Wagner said. "It was a good day for them, we played well and took care of business. They are looking forward to tomorrow's opportunity against a great team." Quinnipiac becomes the 12th program to be swept by Clemson in the 2025 spring season. The Tigers brought the energy early in doubles as both court one and court three wrapped up at the same time. Viktor Markov and Matt Pitts, who are currently undefeated as recent pairing, secured a dominant 6-1 win on court three over Quinnipiac's Elias Hoxha and Alex Yang. Clinching the point for Clemson was the No. 28 doubles duo of Noa Vukadin and Max Smith as they tabbed a 6-2 victory over Carlos Braun Simo and Finn Burridge to give the Tigers the 1-0 advantage. Clemson's dominance continued through singles as Smith was the first to secure a singles win as he downed Vishal Prakash 6-0, 6-1 on court five. Seconds after Smith recorded the win on five, Markov secured his own 6-0, 6-1 victory over Burridge on court two. Clinching the match for the Tigers was freshman Edoardo Cherie Ligniere as his 6-1, 6-1 victory over James Lorenzetti secured the win for the Tigers as they officially advanced to the second round of the New York City Regional. Up next, the Tigers will face No. 9 Columbia (18-4) in the second round of the tournament as the match is slated for Saturday, May 3 at 12 p.m. ET. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram. RESULTS: Clemson 4 vs. Quinnipiac 0 Singles 1. #56 Noa Vukadin (CLEM) vs. Daniel Velek (QUINN) 7-5, 1-1 unfinished 2. Viktor Markov (CLEM) def. Finn Burridge (QUINN) 6-0, 6-1 3. Romain Gales (CLEM) vs. Carlos Braun Simo (QUINN) 6-3, 4-4 unfinished 4. Marko Mesarovic (CLEM) vs. Elisa Hoxha (QUINN) 6-1, 5-4 unfinished 5. Max Smith (CLEM) def. Vishal Prakash (QUINN) 6-1, 6-0 6. Edoardo Cherie Ligniere (CLEM) def. James Lorenzetti (QUINN) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles 1. #28 Noa Vukadin/Max Smith (CLEM) def. Carlos Braun Simo/Finn Burridge (QUINN) 6-2 2. #42 Romain Gales/Max Damm (CLEM) vs. Daniel Velek/James Lorenzetti (QUINN) 4-3 unfinished 3. Viktor Markov/Matt Pitts (CLEM) def. Elias Hoxha/Alex Yang (QUINN) 6-1 Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (5, 2, 6) TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/k6UthLmClb — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) May 2, 2025 VICTORY ON COURT ONE 💪



Max and Noa get it done with a 6-2 win over Quinnipiac! pic.twitter.com/oqi2P5SLIZ — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) May 2, 2025 Doubles point 🤝 Clemson



Viktor and Matt secure a 6-1 win on court three to clinch the doubles point for the Tigers! 👏🤝 pic.twitter.com/aSD3CRYmZj — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) May 2, 2025 Women's tennis falls to Wisconsin AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 34 Clemson Tigers women's tennis team (14-12) fell to the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5), 3-4, in the first round of the Auburn Regional in Auburn, Ala. on Friday morning. No. 34 Clemson 3, No. 24 Wisconsin 4 In doubles, Clemson’s No. 79th-ranked court three team of Candela Yecora and Romana Cisovska quickly dispatched the Badgers, 6-1 to take the advantage in doubles. After Wisconsin took court two, 6-4, the No. 44-ranked court one duo of Amelie Smejkalova and Gaia Parravicini took down the No. 34-ranked pairing of Maria Sholokhova and Ariel Johnson, 6-3, for their 14th doubles win of the season and secured the doubles point for the Tigers. In singles, Wisconsin answered first with court two’s No. 117 Taylor Cataldi downing No. 122 Sophia Hatton, 6-3, 6-2, to tie the match 1-1. On court three, graduate transfer Annabelle Davis retook the Clemson advantage with a 6-3, 6-3, straight-sets victory over Ekterina Ivanova. Parravicini, on court six, won a tightly contested first set against Ellison Reynoldson, 7-6 (2) and pulled away in the second set to push the Tigers lead to 3-1. On court four, Wisconsin’s Tianna Rangan pulled out a straight sets victory over true freshman Artemis Aslanisvili, 7-5, 6-4 to secure the Badgers’ second point of the match. On court five, Johnson downed Yecora in the first set, 6-1, before Yecora bounced back to force a third set, 6-2. In the third set, Johnson pulled away to tie up the contest. No. 10 Sholokhova took down Smejkalova in the first set between the two on court one, 6-3. Smejkalova tied things up after a 6-3 second set to set up a winner take all third set where Smejkalova jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Despite that, Sholokhova defeated Smejkalova in the third set, 6-3, and secured the Badgers’ victory over the Tigers, 4-3. Follow @ClemsonWtennis on X, Instagram, and Facebook for the most up-to-date information. No. 34 Clemson (14-12), 3 vs. No. 24 Wisconsin (19-5), 4 Doubles 1. #44 Amelie Smejkalova/Gaia Parravicini (CU) def. #34 Maria Sholokhova/Ariel Johnson (WISC) 6-3 2. Ekaterina Ivanova/Taylor Cataldi (WISC) def. Annabelle Davis/Sophia Hatton (CU) 6-4 3. Romana Cisovska/Candela Yecora (CU) def. Parker Christensen/Kaja Jacobson (WISC) 6-1 Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1 Singles 1. #10 Maria Sholokhova (WISC) def. Amelie Smejkalova (CU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 2. #117 Taylor Cataldi (WISC) def. #122 Sophia Hatton (CU) 6-3, 6-2 3. Annabelle Davis (CU) def. Ekaterina Ivanova (WISC) 6-3, 6-3 4. Tianna Rangan (WISC) def. Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) 7-5, 6-4 5. Ariel Johnson (WISC) def. Candela Yecora (CU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 6. Gaia Parravicini (CU) def. Ellison Reynoldson (WISC) 7-6 (2), 6-3 Order of Finish: 2, 3, 6, 4, 5, 1