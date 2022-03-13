Five ACC teams receive bids to 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Five Atlantic Coast Conference programs earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were selected to compete in the 68-team event, which begins Tuesday with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. The first round starts Thursday.

ACC regular-season champion Duke (28-6, 16-4 ACC) notched the No. 2 seed in the West Region and plays No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10) on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. Making their 44th NCAA appearance, including the 36th under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils are 114-38 all-time in NCAA Tournament action, with national championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015.

North Carolina (24-9, 15-5) earned a No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play No. 9 seed Marquette (19-12) on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. UNC will make its 52nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament – most of any ACC program – and head coach Hubert Davis guided the Tar Heels to the tournament in his first season at the helm. UNC owns a 126-48 record in the tournament with NCAA titles in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Miami (23-10, 14-6) notched the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region. The Hurricanes will take on Southern California (26-7) on Friday in Greenville. Miami picked up its 11th NCAA Tournament bid, including its first since 2018 and fifth under head coach Jim Larrañaga. The Canes are 8-10 all-time in NCAA Tournament action.

Fresh off winning its first ACC Championship on Saturday night, Virginia Tech (23-12, 11-9) earned the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will battle No. 6 seed Texas (23-12) Friday in Milwaukee. The Hokies will be making their 13th NCAA Tournament appearance, including the fifth straight and the second under head coach Mike Young. Virginia Tech holds an 8-12 all-time record in NCAA play.

Notre Dame (22-10, 15-5) earned its 37th NCAA bid, including its first since 2017 and 13th under head coach Mike Brey. The Fighting Irish earned a No. 11 seed in the West Region and will play Rutgers (18-13) on Wednesday in a First Four matchup, with the winner moving on to play No. 6 seed Alabama (19-13) on Friday in San Diego. The Fighting Irish are 38-40 in all-time NCAA Tournament games.

The ACC is the winningest conference in NCAA Tournament history with a .654 winning percentage. Programs currently in the ACC have combined to win 17 NCAA Championships. League teams have combined to win 454 NCAA Tournament games all-time. In the last six tournaments, ACC teams have combined to win 78 games while placing five teams in the Final Four and earning three national titles (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019).