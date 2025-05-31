NFL legacy announces offer after cross-country trip

|
NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald announces offer after cross-country trip
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS) Class: 2026
#67 WR, #5 AZ
#56 WR, #4 AZ
#97 WR, #7 AZ
A wide receiver prospect with a familiar last name now has a Clemson offer after a trip out from Arizona.
2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald (Phoenix, Az.), son of Pitt and NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald, announced the news on Saturday morning. "Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me," Fitzgerald said. He was on campus Friday to get the coveted offer. Fitzgerald's offers to date also include both big instate schools with Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Florida State, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Pitt, and Michigan among more Power conference schools. He totaled 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. The elder Fitzgerald had a standout career with the Arizona Cardinals after a time at Pitt that included being a Heisman runner up. Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me.@ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham @jason247scout #bst #AGTG pic.twitter.com/ZDStxvfWxv
2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald (Phoenix, Az.), son of Pitt and NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald, announced the news on Saturday morning.
"Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me," Fitzgerald said.
He was on campus Friday to get the coveted offer.
Fitzgerald's offers to date also include both big instate schools with Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Florida State, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Pitt, and Michigan among more Power conference schools.
He totaled 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
The elder Fitzgerald had a standout career with the Arizona Cardinals after a time at Pitt that included being a Heisman runner up.
Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me.@ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham @jason247scout #bst #AGTG pic.twitter.com/ZDStxvfWxv— Devin Fitzgerald (@devinfitz118) May 31, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Clemson's NCAA Tournament bracket announced
- Clemson selected as NCAA Tournament regional host
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
- Live at Durham: Clemson vs. North Carolina ACC Championship
- Bill Belichick names his favorite Clemson player he ever scouted
- Analyst on Klubnik: "Seen more examples of him being disappointing than him being dominant"
- Live updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game three
- Championship bound: Tigers swarm Yellow Jackets to advance to ACC title game
- Looking at the top prospect for Dabo Swinney's high school camp
- Live from Durham: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ACC semifinal