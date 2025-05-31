NFL legacy announces offer after cross-country trip

2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald, son of Pitt and NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald, announced the news.
NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald announces offer after cross-country trip
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Devin Fitzgerald - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.61)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 195   Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#67 WR, #5 AZ
Rivals:
#56 WR, #4 AZ
24/7:
#97 WR, #7 AZ

A wide receiver prospect with a familiar last name now has a Clemson offer after a trip out from Arizona.

2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald (Phoenix, Az.), son of Pitt and NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald, announced the news on Saturday morning.

"Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me," Fitzgerald said.

He was on campus Friday to get the coveted offer.

Fitzgerald's offers to date also include both big instate schools with Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Florida State, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Pitt, and Michigan among more Power conference schools.

He totaled 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

The elder Fitzgerald had a standout career with the Arizona Cardinals after a time at Pitt that included being a Heisman runner up.

