Jacob "McShovern" earns his nickname with stellar outing over USC Upstate

CLEMSON - Nicknames are given, and sometimes they're earned. Erik Bakich was asked about Jacob McGovern's performance against USC Upstate, with his well-known change to his last name formatted within the question. Bakich jumped in, asking if his sophomore pitcher liked the nickname "McShovern." McGovern gave a simple nod, and it's likely he doesn't mind the title he's been given. As Clemson's backs were against the wall with the bases juiced at the top of the fifth Friday, it was time to earn the moniker. McGovern stepped onto the mound, and knew it was do or die for the Tigers. Two strikeouts and a fly-out later, and the fans responded with a triumphant roar that dominated the grounds of Doug Kingsmore Stadium. They don't hand out saves for moments like those, but maybe an exception to the rules can be made. Clemson took care of the rest, riding McGovern's stellar 3.1 innings to close out USC Upstate 7-3 on Friday night. Bakich felt in that moment that his pitcher's nickname had earned the right to continue to grow in popularity. "I'd say that's a well-earned name, and yeah, the offense I think could exhale a little bit, and it's kind of like one of those moments," Bakich said. "Just everyone recognized the moment and what he did because that was a huge strand of the bases loaded. The no-outs. The run expectancy in that situation is over 2.2 runs, and for him to come in and get two big strikeouts right in the heart of their order against some dangerous hitters, it's certainly huge." As his availability charged on, Bakich took a moment to remind everyone that it his players who are the catalyst for the success of this program. As Clemson perhaps teetered on the line of its season falling off a very different path, McGovern was there to shove the Tigers back on the road to a crucial win as the postseason continues. Much like the Tigers' turnaround has aged better as the calendar has progressed into regional play, McGovern feels that his play has also elevated with it. "It's just that we all know what's good with time," McGovern said. "Everyone knows it's post-season baseball, so we just have to be that much more locked in as a team. I know the guys, guys in the field that they've got one, so it's just to try to go out and do what I do and I know they're going to do what they do." As he stepped onto the mound with over 6,000 anxious fans hoping that he could be their hero, McGovern turned out to be super. The Tigers have shoved their way into a winner's bracket matchup with West Virginia, with moments like Friday night's painting a larger picture of what Clemson's season could ultimately become. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

