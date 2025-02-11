CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson is moving up in NCAA NET ranking and NCAA Tournament projections.
Where Clemson stands in the NCAA NET ranking, tournament projections after wins over Duke and UNC
by Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 11 11:25

It has been a busy few days in Littlejohn.

Clemson rebounded from a triple OT loss to Georgia Tech with its most significant win of the season, upsetting No. 2 Duke 77-71, with the college basketball world fixated on the Tigers' victory.

Two days later, the Tigers crushed North Carolina, wiping away any questions of an emotional hangover, securing their 20th win of the season.

So, following such a stretch, where does Brad Brownell's team stand in the NET rankings, as well as within the bracketology picture?

NET Ranking: 27 PREV: 30

Quad 1: (3-2)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (17)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (47)

L 64-74 Away Louisville (29)

W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (46)

W 77-71 Home Duke (2)

Quad 2: (6-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (60)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (68)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (45)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (90)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (55)

W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (129)

W 68-58 Away NC State (120)

W 85-65 Home North Carolina (51)

Quad 3: (6-1)

W 86-72 Home Syracuse (146)

W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (153)

W 80-68 Home California (128)

W 77-57 Home Florida State (87)

W 65-55 Away Miami (225)

W 85-71 Home Stanford (77)

L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (129)

Quad 4 (5-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (274)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (315)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (189)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (320)

W 79-51 Radford (173)

Clemson has secured another crucial win in its search for back-to-back tournament bids. Duke is likely to end the season as one of the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers now sit at 20-5 (12-2 ACC) and are playing their best brand of basketball at the right time.

National Bracketology:

ESPN (2/11):

West Region: (7) Clemson vs. (10) Oklahoma in Wichita

CBS Sports (2/10):

Midwest Region: (7) Clemson vs. (10) Nebraska in Cleveland

The Tigers will look to make it three wins in a row back on the road against Florida State, tipping off at noon Saturday on the CW Network.

