Peach State forward commits to Clemson
by - Monday, September 21, 2020 6:36 PM
Ian Schieffelin - Forward
TigerNet: (3.00)

Height: 6-8   Weight: 225   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#42 F
24/7:
# 54 PF, # 20 GA
He picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech and Dayton among more (Photo per Schieffelin's Twitter account).
Clemson basketball added its second commitment for the 2021 class with Grayson (Ga.) power forward Ian Schieffelin (6-8 225) on Monday.

He picked Brad Brownell’s Tigers over offers from Virginia Tech and Dayton among more.

Schieffelin is rated as a 3-star prospect and as high as the No. 42 power forward in the nation.

He joins 4-star Columbia (SC) guard Joshua Beadle in the 2021 Clemson class.

Clemson signed the 20th-ranked class for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. That same ranking projects a spot just inside the top-40 now for 2021 with two commits (39th).

Check out Schieffelin highlights below:

