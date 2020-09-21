|
Peach State forward commits to Clemson
|Monday, September 21, 2020 6:36 PM-
|
Ian Schieffelin - Forward
Height: 6-8 Weight: 225 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2021
TigerNet: (3.00)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#42 F
24/7:
# 54 PF, # 20 GA
Clemson basketball added its second commitment for the 2021 class with Grayson (Ga.) power forward Ian Schieffelin (6-8 225) on Monday.
He picked Brad Brownell’s Tigers over offers from Virginia Tech and Dayton among more.
Schieffelin is rated as a 3-star prospect and as high as the No. 42 power forward in the nation.
He joins 4-star Columbia (SC) guard Joshua Beadle in the 2021 Clemson class.
Clemson signed the 20th-ranked class for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. That same ranking projects a spot just inside the top-40 now for 2021 with two commits (39th).
Check out Schieffelin highlights below: