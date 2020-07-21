In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Austin Gordon - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-5   Weight: 185   Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)   Class: 2021

2021 right-handed pitcher Austin Gordon (Myrtle Beach) announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play baseball and continue my education at Clemson University. To everyone who has helped me along the way - thank you for your love and support! I wouldn’t be where I am today without each and every one of you! #allin" Gordon posted on Twitter.

Check out social media clips from his game below:

