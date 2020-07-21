In-state pitcher commits to Clemson

Austin Gordon RH Pitcher

Height: 6-5 Weight: 185 Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) Class: 2021 6-5185Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)2021

2021 right-handed pitcher Austin Gordon (Myrtle Beach) announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play baseball and continue my education at Clemson University. To everyone who has helped me along the way - thank you for your love and support! I wouldn’t be where I am today without each and every one of you! #allin" Gordon posted on Twitter.

Check out social media clips from his game below:

@austin_gordon8 has a bright future... Tall Wiry Kid that continues to progress... Only been pitching a few years with low mileage on his arm @DiamondElit3 #TrainWithLions #WolvesEatSheep https://t.co/fd4wg6cw0t — Mike Williams (@BlendrofGr8ness) June 22, 2020

I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play baseball and continue my education at Clemson University. To everyone who has helped me along the way - thank you for your love and support! I wouldn’t be where I am today without each and every one of you! #allin pic.twitter.com/tiwJX0qjEg — austin gordon (@austin_gordon8) July 21, 2020