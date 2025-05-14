Tigers seek needed ACC series win in finale at Pitt

The No. 9 Tigers close the regular season with a three-game series at Pittsburgh from Thursday to Saturday. SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (38-15, 15-12 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (27-23, 10-17 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – No. 9 NCBWA; PIT – NR • When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (3 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) • Where – Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Jason Earle, Mitch Robinson • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 9-5 (2014-24) • Record at Pittsburgh – Clemson leads 5-3 (2014-22) STARTING PITCHERS • Thursday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 7-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Gardner (PIT - 4-4, 7.59) • Friday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-1, 4.31) vs. TBA (PIT) • Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (PIT) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 7-7 road record, won one of three home games against Duke last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .270 with a .438 slugging percentage, .405 on-base percentage and 60 steals. • The pitching staff has a 5.02 ERA, .251 opponents’ batting average and 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. PITTSBURGH OVERVIEW • Pittsburgh, which has a 12-7 home record and is averaging 7.1 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Mike Bell. • The Panthers defeated Penn State 15-1 on Tuesday. They are hitting .276 and have a 6.32 ERA and .967 fielding percentage. • Luke Cantwell is hitting .348 with a .504 on-base percentage, Ryan Zuckerman has 12 homers and 46 RBIs and Ethan Firoved has eight saves. QUICK HITS • The series at Pittsburgh marks Clemson’s first games playing on a field-turf infield since the opening weekend of the 2025 season. • Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first, when it has scored 70 runs, 28 more than any other inning. • Clemson has a .976 fielding percentage, just behind the school record of .977, set by the 2023 team. ALLEN ALL IN THE BULLPEN • Junior righthander Joe Allen has been a reliable reliever for the Tigers during his career. • He is 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA, .207 opponents’ batting average and 28 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched over 18 relief appearances in 2025. • He has only allowed three extra-base hits, including only one homer. • He has only allowed three of 21 inherited baserunners to score. • He has not allowed an earned run in 8.2 innings pitched over nine relief appearances in ACC games. • He pitched 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts to earn the win at South Carolina on March 2. • In his career, he is 7-0 with one save, a 3.97 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 86 strikeouts in 77.0 innings pitched. • He has made 47 appearances (four starts) in his career.