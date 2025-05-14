Tigers seek needed ACC series win in finale at Pitt

sports_baseball
The No. 9 Tigers close the regular season with a three-game series at Pittsburgh from Thursday to Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (38-15, 15-12 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (27-23, 10-17 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 9 NCBWA; PIT – NR

• When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (3 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Jason Earle, Mitch Robinson

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 9-5 (2014-24)

• Record at Pittsburgh – Clemson leads 5-3 (2014-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 7-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Gardner (PIT - 4-4, 7.59)

• Friday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-1, 4.31) vs. TBA (PIT)

• Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (PIT)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 7-7 road record, won one of three home games against Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .270 with a .438 slugging percentage, .405 on-base percentage and 60 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 5.02 ERA, .251 opponents’ batting average and 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

PITTSBURGH OVERVIEW

• Pittsburgh, which has a 12-7 home record and is averaging 7.1 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Mike Bell.

• The Panthers defeated Penn State 15-1 on Tuesday. They are hitting .276 and have a 6.32 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.

• Luke Cantwell is hitting .348 with a .504 on-base percentage, Ryan Zuckerman has 12 homers and 46 RBIs and Ethan Firoved has eight saves.

QUICK HITS

• The series at Pittsburgh marks Clemson’s first games playing on a field-turf infield since the opening weekend of the 2025 season.

• Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first, when it has scored 70 runs, 28 more than any other inning.

• Clemson has a .976 fielding percentage, just behind the school record of .977, set by the 2023 team.

ALLEN ALL IN THE BULLPEN

• Junior righthander Joe Allen has been a reliable reliever for the Tigers during his career.

• He is 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA, .207 opponents’ batting average and 28 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched over 18 relief appearances in 2025.

• He has only allowed three extra-base hits, including only one homer.

• He has only allowed three of 21 inherited baserunners to score.

• He has not allowed an earned run in 8.2 innings pitched over nine relief appearances in ACC games.

• He pitched 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts to earn the win at South Carolina on March 2.

• In his career, he is 7-0 with one save, a 3.97 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 86 strikeouts in 77.0 innings pitched.

• He has made 47 appearances (four starts) in his career.


