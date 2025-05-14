Mike Reed visits with Clemson DB commit

Mike Reed visited Knoxville, Tennessee, to see four-star DB Shavar Young, who has been committed to Clemson since August.
Mike Reed visits Clemson DB commit Shavar Young Jr.
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Shavar Young Jr. Photo
Shavar Young Jr. - Athlete
Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Webb School of Knoxville HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#199 Overall, #13 ATH, #6 TN
24/7:
#27 ATH, #8 TN

Commitment visits are happening across the country.

DBs coach Mike Reed visited Knoxville, Tennessee, to see four-star DB Shavar Young, who has been committed to Clemson since August.

Young was the Tigers' first defensive pledge for the class, and has had other schools push for a flip, but the Webb School product has been firm in his commitment.

"Appreciate Coach Reed for stopping by to see me and my family," Young said on X.

