Mike Reed visits with Clemson DB commit

Mike Reed visits Clemson DB commit Shavar Young Jr.
4 hours ago
Shavar Young Jr. - Athlete
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Webb School of Knoxville HS) Class: 2026
#199 Overall, #13 ATH, #6 TN
#27 ATH, #8 TN
Commitment visits are happening across the country.
DBs coach Mike Reed visited Knoxville, Tennessee, to see four-star DB Shavar Young, who has been committed to Clemson since August. Young was the Tigers' first defensive pledge for the class, and has had other schools push for a flip, but the Webb School product has been firm in his commitment. "Appreciate Coach Reed for stopping by to see me and my family," Young said on X. Appreciate @CUCoachReed for stopping by to spend time with me & my family🐅🐅@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/pbbmVzgxx7
DBs coach Mike Reed visited Knoxville, Tennessee, to see four-star DB Shavar Young, who has been committed to Clemson since August.
Young was the Tigers' first defensive pledge for the class, and has had other schools push for a flip, but the Webb School product has been firm in his commitment.
"Appreciate Coach Reed for stopping by to see me and my family," Young said on X.
Appreciate @CUCoachReed for stopping by to spend time with me & my family🐅🐅@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/pbbmVzgxx7— Shavar Young Jr. (@shavar_y) May 14, 2025
