Clemson defender signs contract with Chargers

Clemson defender RJ Mickens signs rookie contract with Chargers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The LA Chargers announced Friday the signing of former Clemson safety R.J. Mickens among seven total taken in the NFL draft and 18 free agents to ink contracts. Mickens was picked by LA with the 214th overall pick within the sixth round of last month's selections. The contract draft slot is worth $4.37 million total with an $174K signing bonus (Spotrac). He rounds out the Clemson NFL draft signings, after Barrett Carter (Bengals) and Phil Mafah (Cowboys) were previously announced. Chargers' profile on Mickens: "Mickens started 30-of-60 games over a five-year career at Clemson (2020-24), becoming the 10th player in program history to participate in 60 career contests for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain in his final year at Clemson, ranking third on the team with a career-high 85 tackles (44 solo). Mickens added a pair of picks and seven pass breakups along with six tackles for loss in 2024, all career bests. He was named third-team All-ACC in 2022 by Pro Football Focus after leading the Tigers with three interceptions. Mickens' father, Ray Mickens Sr., was a third-round pick by the New York Jets in 1996, playing 146 career games over 11 NFL seasons with the Jets, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots."

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!