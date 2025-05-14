Report: Playoff nearing key change to format for 2025 season

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff appears set to see a big change this season. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reports that eliminating automatic byes for the Top 4 conference champions to that round has gained support from the ACC and Big 12 in recent weeks, joining a call from the Big Ten and SEC prior. The top five-ranked conference champs getting into the field looks to stay on the table, but it would mean all of those qualified teams would be seeded like Clemson was last year in a trip to the 5-seed Texas. In that model, Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Penn State would have been in the quarterfinals already last year, with Clemson instead traveling to Notre Dame, and bye teams in Boise State and Arizona State starting the first round on the road instead. From the CBS report: The "straight seeding" proposal has gained support from the ACC and Big 12 in recent weeks, sources said. On Wednesday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said for the first time that the format "may be the right thing for us to consider." CFP administrators must approve the proposal, which could happen within the next month, sources said. The proposal requires unanimous approval from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame to be enacted for the 2025-26 season... The 12-team format's contract expires at the end of the upcoming season. Discussions about expanding the field to 14 or 16 teams -- with multiple automatic qualifiers reserved for the four power conferences -- have been ongoing for months. Administrators are hopeful a format will be approved by the time CFP officials meet June 18. While tabbed as a favorite to repeat as ACC champion, Clemson is also among the Top 4 projected teams in a number of post-spring outlooks this offseason. A Top 4 finish in the CFP rankings would likely earn a trip to the CFP quarterfinal Orange Bowl for a qualifying ACC winner. Should Clemson win the ACC but rank outside of the Top 4 in the proposed format, the Tigers could host a CFP game for the first time. Any concessions by non-SEC/Big Ten leagues this year could be preparing for the next edition of the CFP from 2026-on, which could expand to 14 or 16 teams as reported above. At the ACC spring meetings, coaches and administrators have pushed back on a current proposal that would have only two automatic qualifiers for the league compared to the four each for the SEC and Big Ten. “We are fighting for our spots,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren told Yahoo Sports. “We believe we deserve three [automatic qualifiers] as a minimum.”

