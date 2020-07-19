In-state pitcher commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Reed Garris RH Pitcher

Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Mt Pleasant, SC (Wando HS) Class: 2021 6-1210Mt Pleasant, SC (Wando HS)2021

2021 Wando HS (SC) right-hander Reed Garris announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for helping me get to where I am today," Garris posted on Twitter, "and always being there for me. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for keeping me on the right path and always pushing me to be better. I am also unbelievably thankful for the opportunity I have been given. With that being said, I am both proud and excited to announce that I have committed to pursue my degree and play baseball at Clemson University."

Garris earned preseason honors for pitcher of the year in region play.

Check out clips showing off his skills below:

Uncommitted ‘21 Reed Garris (SC) shows alot to like here in climbing the ladder on the mound. Strength through the frame, actions work well into getting down the mound. Three pitch mix with upside. Pop up right-hander to keep an eye on. https://t.co/xc4czAQegU — Tyler Russo (@TRussoPG) May 13, 2020

2021 RHP Reed Garris @TheCanesBB showing quick arm w FB sitting 84-85 topping 86. Mixed in plus CH w good fade at 76-77 #DBFayetteville pic.twitter.com/qcpIvcCyTm — Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 1, 2020

2021 UTL/RHP Reed Garris @TheCanesBB coming out showing firm FB sitting 86-87 topping 88. Plus arm speed and fills the zone w FB. Slider showed late bite at 73-76 #uncommitted #DBConestee pic.twitter.com/M8yFDA0zrg — Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 20, 2020

2021 RHP/UTL Reed Garris @TheCanesBB South 17u w the punch out. Live arm w long stride down the mound. FB sitting 85-87 topped 88 w fantastic BB 75-77 #uncommitted #DBAnderson pic.twitter.com/3dc13MnNA4 — Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 26, 2020