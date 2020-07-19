In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
by - Sunday, July 19, 2020 10:25 AM
Reed Garris - RH Pitcher Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 210   Hometown: Mt Pleasant, SC (Wando HS)   Class: 2021

2021 Wando HS (SC) right-hander Reed Garris announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for helping me get to where I am today," Garris posted on Twitter, "and always being there for me. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for keeping me on the right path and always pushing me to be better. I am also unbelievably thankful for the opportunity I have been given. With that being said, I am both proud and excited to announce that I have committed to pursue my degree and play baseball at Clemson University."

Garris earned preseason honors for pitcher of the year in region play.

Check out clips showing off his skills below:

