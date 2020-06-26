Clemson guard target set to announce commitment Saturday
by - Friday, June 26, 2020 1:09 PM
Joshua Beadle - Guard Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.50)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 168   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Cardinal Newman HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#110 Overall, #19 PG
24/7:
#27 CG, #8 SC
Beadle says Clemson assistant Antonio Reynolds Dean was key to his recruitment.
Four-star 2021 Columbia, South Carolina guard Joshua Beadle will announce his college commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Beadle (6-3 168) is projected to the Tigers by 247Sports' Crystal Ball over his finalist group also including VCU, Wake Forest, College of Charleston and Furman.

The Cardinal Newman School prospect picked up a Clemson offer in early May but the Tigers had been in contact with him long before that. He is rated as a combo guard by 247Sports, with Beadle telling TigerNet recently that Clemson sees him as a point guard.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a while, and I’ve been to a few games,” Beadle said in an interview last month. “I went last year to the game they played Notre Dame and the game they played USC. And they came to some of my games. They came to multiple games and they sent out different coaches each game. Coach Dean has been recruiting me for a while and he really likes me. He’s the one who really pushed the offer to Coach Brownell...

“They want me to play the point guard position. They say I have a high IQ and I have a good feel for the game, and that’s what they want and that’s what they need.”

Beadle averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game last season. He was recently named on the SCISA 3A first team.

