Fourteen Clemson programs set or tied multi-year records for NCAA metric

CLEMSON, S.C. – Fourteen Clemson Athletic programs set or tied multi-year records for Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the NCAA’s data release on Tuesday, including ten perfect 1,000 multi-year scores. Eleven programs earned Public Recognition Awards, given annually to teams earning multiyear Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport. In total, fifteen of Clemson’s eligible programs were at 990 or better, helping the department earn a 996 mark, the second-highest on record. The release includes the 2020-21 through 2023-24 academic years. The APR cohorts began in the 2004-05 academic year. Program Notes: Public Recognition Awards (11): Football, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Softball, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Tennis, Women’s Track and Volleyball Perfect 1,000 scores (10): Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Gymnastics, Softball, Women’s Soccer, Women’s Tennis, Women’s Track and Volleyball Set or Tied Program Records (14): Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Gymnastics, Lacrosse, Softball, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Track and Volleyball The Football program’s 995 multi-year score was the second-highest in the ACC, and fifth among Power Four Division I FBS institutions. Football has been among the top ten percent of all football programs nationally in 13 of the last 14 years and is the only program in the country to rank among the 25 FBS schools in both APR and the AP Poll in every reported APR cycle over the last 14 seasons. Clemson, Air Force and Northwestern are the only FBS programs to produce a 990+ multi-year APR in each of the last six reported cycles. Men’s Soccer’s 997 is in a cohort that includes both the 2021 and 2023 National Championship teams and the 2020 ACC Championship team. Softball has been at 1000 in each of its first four eligible cohorts, and is one of six ACC softball programs to record a multi-year rate of 1,000. Women’s Basketball’s 995 set a program record; Clemson is one of eight ACC Women’s Basketball programs at 995 or better. Men’s Basketball lede the ACC and earned a 1,000 for a second consecutive year, which includes the Elite Eight team. Women’s Golf has recorded a 1,000 in all ten years in which they’ve been eligible. This most recent cohort stretch includes the 2024 NCAA Elite Eight team and the 2023 ACC Champions. Women’s Soccer has been above a 990 for each of the eight previous years, and at 997 or better in each of the past seven cohorts. They are one of five ACC programs with a 1000 and it is inclusive of the first-ever College Cup team in 2023. Women’s Track tied its program record 1000, set last season. Clemson was one of three ACC programs to record a 1000 in this cohort. Volleyball has been at 994 or higher in nine consecutive cohorts. Lacrosse earned a 996 after posting a 989 in its first-ever APR calculation. Gymnastics earned a 1,000 in its first eligible cohort. Scores: Multi-Year Bold: Program Record; *Public Recognition Award (Top 10% Nationally) Women’s Sports: Basketball: 995 Cross Country: 986 Golf: 1000* Lacrosse: 996 Rowing: 995 Soccer: 1000* Softball 1000* Tennis: 1000* Track: 1000* Volleyball: 1000* Men’s Sports: Baseball: 979 Football: 995* Basketball: 1000* Cross Country: 1000* Golf: 1000* Soccer: 997* Tennis: 993 Track: 990 Clemson Football once again ranked among the nation's best in Academic Progress Rate data released by the NCAA on Tuesday for the 2020-21 through 2023-24 academic years.



📰: https://t.co/SVYiDqUyL2 pic.twitter.com/cOppKRBuIE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 6, 2025 ABOUT THE APR The Academic Progress Rate is a real-time measure of eligibility and retention of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. The most recent APR scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 academic years. Under the revised penalty structure, the Division I Board of Directors has set a cut score of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible sanctions. An APR of 930 projects a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The goal of the NCAA’s academic performance program is improvement, not punishment. Not only does the program ensure accountability for student-athletes, teams and institutions, but also it provides fairness by considering individual circumstances per team and school.