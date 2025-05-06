Clemson drops in D1Baseball NCAA Tournament projection

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

D1Baseball updated its NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson on Tuesday in the wake of a losing skid. Ranked No. 9 currently by the outlet, Erik Bakich's Tigers (37-12, 14-10 ACC) moved down to a No. 10 national seed, which would host but not be guaranteed a Super Regional bid in the next round. In this example, if the seedings held, Clemson would travel to No. 7 North Carolina. The field projection sends Alabama, Cincinnati and Wright State to Clemson for a regional. According to Warren Nolan, Clemson still has a Top 8 RPI (8) and Top 20 strength of schedule (17), notching a 5-8 record versus RPI Quadrant 1 teams. Five of those top-tier losses have come since the calendar turned to April (Two to FSU, three to NC State), and two of those wins (Georgia and Florida State). The RPI projection has the Tigers settling at 40 wins overall and 16-14 in ACC action, losing both ACC series but topping Coastal Carolina on Tuesday (6 p.m./ESPN+). After not losing a series until the trip to NC State last month, Clemson has been defeated in 5-of-6 games. A win over the Chanticleers would give the Tigers a 24-2 record in non-conference action and would split the season series with Coastal. Clemson is currently tied for a six seed with Duke in the Durham-hosted ACC Baseball Championship that runs from May 20-25. It will feature all 16 conference teams that sponsor baseball with single-elimination action, a Top 8 seed at least garnering a bye to the second round and a Top 4 seed getting a bye to the quarterfinals.

