4-star DB announces Clemson offer

Four-star defensive back Larry Moon of Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy has received an offer from Clemson, making it the second offer extended to a corner.

Moon is considered one of the top defensive back prospects in the country, and already holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and several other top programs.

"I'm excited to receive an offer from Clemson," Moon said on Twitter. "Thank you, Coach Reed!"

He was at Aliquippa (Pa.) High School previously.