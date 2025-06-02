4-star DB announces Clemson offer

Moon is considered one of the top prospects in Florida, and already holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and several other top programs.
Moon is considered one of the top prospects in Florida, and already holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and several other top programs.

4-star DB Larry Moon announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  13 minutes ago
Larry Moon - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#101 Overall, #10 CB, #9 FL
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #8 CB, #4 FL
24/7:
#111 Overall, #10 S, #9 FL

2027 offers continue to trickle out.

Four-star defensive back Larry Moon of Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy has received an offer from Clemson, making it the second offer extended to a corner.

Moon is considered one of the top defensive back prospects in the country, and already holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and several other top programs.

"I'm excited to receive an offer from Clemson," Moon said on Twitter. "Thank you, Coach Reed!"

He was at Aliquippa (Pa.) High School previously.

