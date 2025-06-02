4-star DB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star DB Larry Moon announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 185 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2027
#101 Overall, #10 CB, #9 FL
#55 Overall, #8 CB, #4 FL
#111 Overall, #10 S, #9 FL
2027 offers continue to trickle out.
Four-star defensive back Larry Moon of Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy has received an offer from Clemson, making it the second offer extended to a corner.
Moon is considered one of the top defensive back prospects in the country, and already holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and several other top programs.
"I'm excited to receive an offer from Clemson," Moon said on Twitter. "Thank you, Coach Reed!"
He was at Aliquippa (Pa.) High School previously.
#AGTG I’m excited to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB 🟣🟠. Thank you coach @CUCoachReed @Coach_TomAllen . @CoachKiddIMG @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong_ @TheUCReport @CraigHaubert @JohnGarcia_Jr pic.twitter.com/zqKgm8y4pG— Larry Moon III (@Larry_Moon12) June 2, 2025
|
