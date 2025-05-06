Clemson offer film breakdown: JR Hardrick

One Tennessee edge rusher's stock soared in the spring. 2026 three-star DL JR Hardrick of South Pittsburg (TN), South Pittsburg, just announced that he received an offer from Clemson. It is his third Power Four conference offer, joining Georgia Tech and Louisville to throw their hat into the ring for his services. So, what has attracted Clemson to throw itself into the mix? The six-foot-six-inch frame jumps off the screen immediately, and when you dive into the tape, one thing is clear - his team knows they have a weapon coming off the edge. There is a consistent three-man pass rush with Hardrick coming off the left or right side, allowing for extra bodies beyond the front seven because of his ability to win at a high rate. While he doesn't possess this repertoire of elite moves at the line of scrimmage, his power and length more than make up for it. It is evident that the burst and bend off the line are his tools to win in one-on-one situations, which he tends to dominate with. Teams will try to test him on the edge, running set option reads at him. His instincts off the line, with the ability to set his feet and quickly read the situation. It doesn't hurt that his arm length gives him room for error when tackling, being able to grasp players well beyond his reach to put opposing drives in the blender. Certain instances also paint the picture that double-teaming him can only provide a sense of false hope, with Hardrick weaving his way through linemen with ease. With that unique frame, there might also be a special-teams intrigue with this prospect. Having that type of length on a field goal team could boost the Tigers in that department, where they've lacked consistency in that area for some time. There has been plenty of interest in what converted-basketball-standout Ian Schieffelin could positively provide for Clemson in the fall, and throwing Schieffelin on special teams to block field goals could be an area we see mirrored with this prospect as a bonus beyond what he provides as an edge rusher. Ironically enough, Hardrick also plays some tight end. Most recruiting outlets consider Hardrick a three-star product, and that's a fair consensus. There's a lot to like about his game, but in our estimation, there's a raw and untapped part that a high-level staff can perhaps break into.

