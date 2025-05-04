Tigers finish off win in suspended game to even series with No. 5 Seminoles

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Last year’s Clemson-Florida State series featured dramatic action that all resulted in Tiger wins. After nearly two games complete in Tallahassee, it seemed like the trend was working the other way in this year’s edition, but a Cam Cannarella two-out triple-turned-little league-homer scored three Saturday evening to put Clemson on top and proved decisive in the contest that resumed Sunday after rain suspension, a 6-3 Tigers win to even the series. The rubber match is set to follow Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. The Tigers (37-11, 14-9 ACC), ranked as high as No. 2 nationally, snapped a five-game ACC losing streak, while the No. 5-ranked Seminoles dropped to 32-10 and 13-7 in ACC play. Big Florida State left-hander Joey Volini (8-2) was dominant for most of the contest, but the Tiger bats had something to say in the eighth. With a driving rain chasing away fans, Volini gave up only his third hit of the game to lead things off, from Jack Crighton’s bat. Jay Dillard then delivered a double to left, and down to one out, Cannarella cleared the bases and then scored himself on a shot to center field thanks to a couple errant FSU throws – tumbling well before home plate but recovering in time to give Clemson the one-run lead. Lightning added to the downpour and suspended action for nearly 17 hours to Sunday afternoon, resuming with Florida State having a runner on first with one out in the eighth inning. Clemson right-handed reliever Reed Garris entered the game and worked around a walk with a strikeout and a foul-out to Jarrell, and then finished out his third save in the ninth. In the top of the ninth, the Tigers added some critical insurance on a one-out Dominic Listi double which scored Luke Gaffney after an errant throw from the outfield. Jarrell then tacked on a sac fly RBI to center to score Listi. Listi was the lone Tiger with a multi-hit effort on the game. Back on Saturday evening, Listi broke up a run of 10 Tigers set down in a row by Volini in the fifth frame for Clemson’s first hit of the game. Listi was bunted over to third base and then a Jacob Jarrell suicide squeeze scored him to bring across the first run of the game. Volini came into the inning with only 39 pitches through four innings. A theme from Friday’s loss, the Clemson lead was short-lived, with Nathan Cmeyla greeting Clemson righty Drew Titsworth’s second offering in the fifth with a solo homer to left center. A Cam Cannarella error on a single to center prolonged the issues and Titsworth left with two on and one out. Lefty reliever Jacob McGovern gave up an RBI double from Myles Bailey to put the Seminoles on top, but he did strand the sixth and seventh Seminoles of the game with two flyballs to get out of the jam. After McGovern pitched a perfect sixth frame, the FSU bats struck again on him with a Gage Harrelson solo shot to right field. Cannarella did help him out later by reaching over the center field wall to rob another deep fly. Chance Fitzgerald (4-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief the night before. OH MY GOD. CAM CANNARELLA LITTLE LEAGUE HOMERUN



