5-star RB commits to Clemson
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020 3:08 PM- -
Height: 5-11 Weight: 198 Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS) Class: 2021
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Clemson added a 5-star commitment Tuesday.
No. 1-rated all-purpose back and 5-star 247Sports Composite prospect Will Shipley announced a pledge to the Tigers over Notre Dame, as well as suitors such as Stanford, Duke, UNC and NC State. "It was just their culture, the people that make up their program, how successful they are on and off the field," Shipley told ESPN . "I think those are really the things that played a big role. The relationships I've created with Coach [Dabo] Swinney, Coach [Tony] Elliott and Coach [Danny] Pearman; all those things are huge." The Weddington High School (NC) product rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior.
Shipley is rated the top player in the state of North Carolina and top-25 overall (24) by the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Clemson jumps Florida to No. 4 in the 2021 247Sports Composite rankings with 10 commits again, trailing only Ohio State, Tennessee and UNC.
Shipley was named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year and a Maxpreps junior All-American.
He is a second running back commit for the Tigers' 2021 class, joining Grayson (Ga.)'s Phil Mafah.
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN #We2Deep21— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 5, 2020
????????????????????
YESSSSSSIRRR! Welcome to the fam ???? https://t.co/SAZGYCELu9— jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) May 5, 2020
Rich keeps getting richer #wetoodeep21 #BEASTS #WeAreClemson #CUTigers— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2020
Huge pickup for the Clemson program with the @willshipley2021 commitment. Will team with @PhilMafah1 to form a potent punch for the Clemson offense.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 5, 2020
Great Day to be a Tigers! Lets dance!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Sx3zw9uoHV— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2020
Oh what a time to be a Clemson Tiger! #ALLIN???? pic.twitter.com/6nx3j6i5ur— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 5, 2020
So proud and happy for you my guy. Enjoy it, you deserve it all. Best is yet to come #ALLIN https://t.co/Yq0RkwXY5i— Andy Capone (@coachcaponewhs) May 5, 2020
Floodgates opening back up! It’s a great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! #We2Deep21— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 5, 2020
