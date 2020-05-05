5-star RB commits to Clemson
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 3:08 PM
Will Shipley Photo
Will Shipley - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 198   Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
24/7:
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Shipley totaled 40 touchdowns last season, scoring by rush, reception and pass.
Shipley totaled 40 touchdowns last season, scoring by rush, reception and pass.

Clemson added a 5-star commitment Tuesday.

No. 1-rated all-purpose back and 5-star 247Sports Composite prospect Will Shipley announced a pledge to the Tigers over Notre Dame, as well as suitors such as Stanford, Duke, UNC and NC State.

"It was just their culture, the people that make up their program, how successful they are on and off the field," Shipley told ESPN . "I think those are really the things that played a big role. The relationships I've created with Coach [Dabo] Swinney, Coach [Tony] Elliott and Coach [Danny] Pearman; all those things are huge."

The Weddington High School (NC) product rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior.

Shipley is rated the top player in the state of North Carolina and top-25 overall (24) by the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Clemson jumps Florida to No. 4 in the 2021 247Sports Composite rankings with 10 commits again, trailing only Ohio State, Tennessee and UNC.

Shipley was named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year and a Maxpreps junior All-American.

He is a second running back commit for the Tigers' 2021 class, joining Grayson (Ga.)'s Phil Mafah.

Best Clemson News of the Week