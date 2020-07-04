|
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
|Saturday, July 4, 2020 11:33 AM-
|
Domani Jackson - Defensive Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS) Class: 2022
# 12 Overall, # 2 CB, # 2 CA
Mater Dei (Ca.) 5-star defensive back
Domani Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.
Jackson is rated the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class by 247Sports and is also rated as a safety by ESPN. He picked up a Clemson offer on June 1. Also in that early top-10 was Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Southern Cal, Arizona State, LSU, Georgia and Texas. Our interview with Jackson after his offer: California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson
Jackson is rated the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class by 247Sports and is also rated as a safety by ESPN.
He picked up a Clemson offer on June 1.
Also in that early top-10 was Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Southern Cal, Arizona State, LSU, Georgia and Texas.
Our interview with Jackson after his offer: California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson
Top 10.... pic.twitter.com/VPFoRdKG9q— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) July 4, 2020
