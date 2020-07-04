5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
by - Saturday, July 4, 2020 11:33 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Domani Jackson - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 12 Overall, # 2 CB, # 2 CA
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools

Mater Dei (Ca.) 5-star defensive back Domani Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

Jackson is rated the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class by 247Sports and is also rated as a safety by ESPN.

He picked up a Clemson offer on June 1.

Also in that early top-10 was Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Southern Cal, Arizona State, LSU, Georgia and Texas.

Our interview with Jackson after his offer: California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #94 'Snow pictures from 1930s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #94 'Snow pictures from 1930s'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 85 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week