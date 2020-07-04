5-star DB has Clemson in top schools

Jackson is rated the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class by 247Sports and is also rated as a safety by ESPN.

He picked up a Clemson offer on June 1.

Also in that early top-10 was Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Southern Cal, Arizona State, LSU, Georgia and Texas.

Our interview with Jackson after his offer: California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson