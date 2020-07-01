WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's Top 4 regular season plays of 2019
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 2:37 PM

Check out several of Trevor Lawrence's top plays of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the ACC's all-time great quarterbacks. In the 2019 season, Lawrence made several plays to propel the Tigers to victory. His mighty "Hail Mary" versus Louisville, his spectacular scrambling touchdown versus Texas A&M are just a couple of the dynamic plays Lawrence created.

McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
