WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's Top 4 regular season plays of 2019

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out several of Trevor Lawrence's top plays of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the ACC's all-time great quarterbacks. In the 2019 season, Lawrence made several plays to propel the Tigers to victory. His mighty "Hail Mary" versus Louisville, his spectacular scrambling touchdown versus Texas A&M are just a couple of the dynamic plays Lawrence created.