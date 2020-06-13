Twitter reacts to Clemson demonstration on Bowman Field
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, June 13, 2020 6:41 PM

Clemson athletes including Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher, Mike Jones Jr., and Cornell Powell held a peaceful demonstration at Bowman Field on Saturday.

The event had opening remarks, an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence, and a two-mile march around the community.

Check out some of the pictures, videos, interviews, and different posts on social media of the event:

