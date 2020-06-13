Twitter reacts to Clemson demonstration on Bowman Field

Clemson athletes including Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher, Mike Jones Jr., and Cornell Powell held a peaceful demonstration at Bowman Field on Saturday. The event had opening remarks, an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence, and a two-mile march around the community. Check out some of the pictures, videos, interviews, and different posts on social media of the event:

People have taken a knee for an eight minute moment of silence. Included are Coach Swinney's right hand man, Woody McCorvey (bottom right ) and members of the team (left) pic.twitter.com/mqnftFbmQv — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) June 13, 2020

#Clemson RB Darien Rencher’s sign might look familiar. That’s because it’s the same one Jay Urich from the #Gamecocks carries. Urich overnighted it to him. ?@foxcarolinanews? pic.twitter.com/U0bo9n0Jjf — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) June 13, 2020

THANK YOU CLEMSON for once again being a LIGHT to the world today. So much genuine LOVE displayed in this little old town yet, it was one of the best things I have EVER been apart of. Let us continue to move in the right direction one day at a time ????? — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) June 14, 2020

The stage is set for Clemson’s 6 p.m. demonstration with leaders Mike Jones Jr., Darien Rencher, Trevor Lawrence and Cornell Powell. pic.twitter.com/l6C8L3lMsQ — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

A March for change begins at @ClemsonUniv pic.twitter.com/PayhQlrcWz — Conor Hughes (@ConorJHughes) June 13, 2020

Here is the crowd that has gathered for the peaceful demonstration and march here in Clemson pic.twitter.com/HnsWxxlhxY — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) June 13, 2020

Clemson’s demonstration just included an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence. Darien Rencher guided the crowd through each minute.

1: Unity

2: Justice

3: Peace

4: Love

5: Our nation

6: Our state

7: Our communities

8: Our homes

46: Prayer for change. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

Clemson President Jim Clements is here, one day after the university renamed the Honors College and took steps to rename Tillman Hall via state legislature. Players hugged him one by one. Mike Jones Jr.: “I’m so happy.” — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

Clemson football players are now leading the crowd through some chants.

KJ: Henry: “When I say black lives, you say matter.”

Jackson Carman: “When I say I can’t, you say breathe.”



“Say his name, George Floyd. Say her name, Breonna Taylor.” — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

Beautiful quote from one of the speakers at today's event in Clemson: "For what would a Tiger be without its beautiful black stripes?" ??



Powerful words. — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) June 13, 2020

An amazing scene at Clemson.....huge, peaceful turnout on Bowman Field. The student athletes that created the grassroots unity march did an incredible job. ???????? pic.twitter.com/SMd7g8DpQF — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) June 13, 2020

Former Clemson LB and current Arizona rookie Isaiah Simmons is here. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

It is WAY bigger than football! So proud of the young men of ?@ClemsonFB? leading the way for justice, love, peace, and unity. pic.twitter.com/iHv9dUodeP — Milt Lowder, Ph.D. (@miltlowder) June 13, 2020

Black. White. Young. Old. Together.



Black Lives Matter in Clemson, SC and at Clemson University. #BLM ????? pic.twitter.com/eg6lP9MD4s — Shimmy Gray-Miller (@shimmy33) June 13, 2020