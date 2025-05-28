|
Three-star OT Dalton Toothman confirms Clemson official visit
|
Dalton Toothman - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(3.32)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 295 Hometown: Ocean Springs, MS (Vancleave HS) Class: 2026
#57 OT, #22 MS
Another prospect has confirmed a trip to Clemson.
2026 three-star OT Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave has announced on Twitter that he will be making the trip to campus, joining a bevy of tackles set to be with Matt Luke this weekend.
Toothman also has official visits scheduled for Ole Miss and Mississippi State in June, and has also visited Auburn on May 16.
Clemson this weekend 🟠🟣🐅@CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @TyroneC55 pic.twitter.com/V0iHGKbVtB— Dalton Toothman OL (@dalton_toothman) May 28, 2025
|
