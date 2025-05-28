Toothman will be in town soon.
Toothman will be in town soon.

Three-star OT Dalton Toothman confirms Clemson official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Dalton Toothman - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.32)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 295   Hometown: Ocean Springs, MS (Vancleave HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#57 OT, #22 MS

Another prospect has confirmed a trip to Clemson.

2026 three-star OT Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave has announced on Twitter that he will be making the trip to campus, joining a bevy of tackles set to be with Matt Luke this weekend.

Toothman also has official visits scheduled for Ole Miss and Mississippi State in June, and has also visited Auburn on May 16.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Two Tigers named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
Two Tigers named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
ACC announces new Clemson opponents for 18-game slate
ACC announces new Clemson opponents for 18-game slate
Looking further into Dabo Swinney's high school camp attendees
Looking further into Dabo Swinney's high school camp attendees
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week