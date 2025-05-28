Full Circle: Andrew Ciufo's Clemson NCAA Tournament debut will soon arrive

Andrew Ciufo has been patient. Come Friday evening, it will finally be his time. Ciufo remembers spending the postseason from the dugout after suffering a torn ACL, watching his team advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 2010. Sure, being a part of that moment and that group was special. However, there's something different about being out on the field making an impact. Fast forward one year, and that opportunity has arrived. Clemson was named one of the sixteen host sites for regional play, and will begin its postseason push against USC Upstate on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network. As he steps up to the plate for his first at bat and hears the roar of the Doug Kingsmore Stadium crowd, he will have truly come full circle. For him, that moment can't come soon enough. "Definitely," Ciufo said. "I got to experience it with the team 127 last year, but being able to play in front of this home crowd for regional atmosphere is definitely something I'm looking forward to." There's a certain respect that even the players hold for what the opposition has to deal with when getting thrown on the diamond with thousands of fans creating an environment fit for the postseason. When thinking about what that will be like, gratitude certainly comes to mind, but also the credit to Erik Bakich, who has led the Tigers to three straight regional hosts, keeping postseason baseball in Clemson. "Yeah, I think you've got to give all the credit to Coach Bakich," Clemson's starting shortstop said. "What he's done in just three years here is absolutely amazing, and we're definitely excited to be back home and play in front of this crowd again. They've been great all year, but the energy for regional is definitely different, as a lot of people remember from last year. As I said, I think we're happy to be home again and thankful to be able to host a regional and take it game by game." As Ciufo takes the field on Friday evening, there will certainly be a lot to take in. He can look directly at the Clemson dugout, knowing very well which spots he occupied as he was forced to watch his team last season. Anywhere he glances, plenty of fans in orange will be turning the decibel level to its highest capability. Through all the noise, he'll draw a glance to the parents section, seeing his support system right there, finally watching him take the field in Clemson for a postseason setting. "I would probably say the parent section because both of my parents try to make just about every game this year, but the inclusion of the beer garden over there and I think the Jervey Junkies is what they call themselves up there," Ciufo said. "Making a bunch of noise is definitely something that my team and I noticed quite frequently." Soon, all that will be processed for many is the noise dominating Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Ciufo may step back for a moment to reflect, knowing months of rehab and work have finally paid off. No longer is he watching from the dugout, but helping Clemson reach its goal with him on the field to help realize those dreams. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

