LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #141 'Tree Rollins'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here are some historic Clemson Basketball photos of my favorite player, Tree Rollins.

Tree Rollins real name is Wayne Monte Rollins, but everyone called him Tree. At a height of seven foot one, it's easy to see why.

Tree Rollins would go on to play in the NBA for 18 seasons.

Tree was also the first Clemson athlete to have their jersey retired.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.