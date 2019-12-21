Former Clemson WR hired as WR coach at USF

Press Release by

TAMPA, Dec. 21, 2019 – Head coach Jeff Scott announced Saturday the addition of Xavier Dye as wide receivers coach, the first on-field coaching staff position filled on his USF football staff. Dye, a wide receiver at Clemson (2007-10), was coached by Scott in his final three seasons as a Tiger and served as a graduate assistant, working with the receiving corps for two seasons at Clemson (2017-18) under Scott, who was then co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. He comes to USF after serving as wide receivers coach on head coach Neal Brown's first staff at West Virginia during the 2019 season. "I'm so fired up that Xavier is joining our staff at USF," Scott said. "Obviously, I know Xavier very well, having spent three seasons coaching him as a player and two with him working as part of our coaching staff at Clemson. He is a great young coach and a fantastic person that will bring great energy and help develop our players on and off the field." A native of Greenwood, S.C., Dye served as an offensive graduate assistant coach, working with the receiving corps for two years at Clemson (2017-18). The Tigers posted a 27-2 record, won two ACC championships, made two College Football Playoff appearances and won the 2018 CFP national championship during that time.

In 2018, the Tigers led the ACC in scoring (44.3 ppg) and total offense (527.2 ypg), ranking No. 4 and No. 3 in the nation, respectively. Clemson was also second in the ACC in rushing offense (248.2 ypg, No. 10 nationally) and third in passing offense (279.0 ypg, No. 23 nationally).

Wide receiver Tee Higgins led the league and ranked No. 8 nationally in receiving touchdowns (12) and was No. 6 in the ACC in receiving yards and No. 11 in receptions per game. Wide receiver Justyn Ross finished No. 2 in the league in receiving touchdowns and No. 5 in receiving yards.

Higgins and senior wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were named to the ACC All-Conference Second Team. Renfrow was selected for the Burlsworth Trophy (top player who began career as a walk-on) and the Bowden Award (dedicated to faith, family, friends and football) and Ross was named a Freshman All-American.

In 2017, Clemson had a balanced offensive attack, averaging 194.1 rushing yards per game (No. 35 nationally) and 429.6 yards of total offense (No. 38). The Tigers were No. 32 in scoring offense (33.3), No. 7 in third-down conversion percentage (.463) and No. 17 in first-down offense. Renfrow ranked No. 10 in the ACC in receptions per game, and wide receiver Deon Cain was No. 8 in receiving yards. The duo was named to the ACC All-Conference Third Team.

Prior to Clemson, Dye served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Woodmont High School, helping lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the South Carolina 5A playoffs. He also spent two years at Greenville High School, serving the first year (2014) as the wide receivers coach before adding offensive coordinator duties in 2015.

He spent the 2013 season at Western Carolina as a defensive quality control coach and an academic counselor.

A dean's list student at Clemson, Dye played wide receiver for the Tigers from 2007-10 and earned a bachelor's degree in sociology. A two-year starter (2009-10), he had a receiving touchdown from a quarterback (Kyle Parker), wide receiver (Jacoby Ford) and running back (C.J. Spiller) in 2009, becoming the first Tiger with a receiving touchdown from three different players in the same year, from three different positions.

While a student-athlete at Clemson, Dye was active in community service events and earned on spot on the American Football Coaches Association's Allstate Good Works Team as well as being named a finalist for the John Wooden Award. He was selected for the FCA Spiritual Award and served as a keynote speaker at numerous functions.