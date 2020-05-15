Dabo Swinney's TikTok video goes viral
by - Senior Writer - Friday, May 15, 2020 5:07 PM
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, sporting what he calls his "pandemic beard" made a TikTok video with his son Will Friday that immediately went viral.

“So I’ve been reading the comments, and many of you are asking for a special appearance from a certain swaggy football coach, if you will, so here’s the man of the hour,” Will said before turning the camera to his dad.

Swinney, sporting a pair of Clemson gloves, took over.

“This ain’t my thing, but hey … Hickory Dickory Dock, the mouse ran up the clock; Coach Swinney’s got that drip, and now he’s on TikTok. Boom!”

Will is a rising senior wide receiver (and holder on field goal and extra points) on the football team.

As of early Friday afternoon, the post was nearing 12,000 views.

