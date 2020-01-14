Clemson hosts No. 3 Duke Tuesday evening

The Clemson Tigers are coming off of one of its most historic victories in program history, snapping a 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill when it hosts Duke. Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum is slated for 7:01 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on ESPN with Dan Schulman, Jon Crispin and Brooke Weisbrod calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look to win its third-straight conference game and snap a three-game losing streak to Duke in the process. • On Monday, Aamir Simms was named Co-ACC Player of the Week following his performance at North Carolina. • Clemson snapped its 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill on Jan. 11 with a 79-76 overtime victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. • It marked the Tigers’ first-ever win in Chapel Hill in 60 tries and over 95 years dating back to the 1925-26 season. • With the victory, Head Coach Brad Brownell tied Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson history (177).

• Clemson overcame a 13-point deficit toward the end of the first half, and also a 10-point deficit with just 2:08 remaining in regulation to force overtime and claim victory in the extra period.

• Aamir Simms led the Tigers with a “Quintuple Leadership” - leading Clemson with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals. Simms scored the final 10 points of regulation to force overtime and scored or assists on six-of-nine overtime points..

• The Tigers have been bitten by the injury bug in 2019 and have had many key players miss time due to injuries including preseason projected starters Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre and in-season starter Chase Hunter.

• Three-of-the-five injured Tigers have missed at least 10 games this season.

• For much of the season, the Tigers have had as few as eight scholarship players active in games. The Tigers have had players miss a total of 43 games this season.

Projected lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 5/3 5.8 3.2 2.0 25.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 15/14 9.1 3.1 2.9 31.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 15/15 9.9 3.5 2.2 30.4

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 15/15 11.5 5.1 1.1 28.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 15/15 13.9 7.5 2.5 31.0

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 6/4 6.7 1.5 2.2 23.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 15/1 5.6 3.7 0.4 14.8

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 15/4 7.5 1.9 1.6 23.9

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 13/4 3.2 2.9 0.8 13.4

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 300 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 15/0 1.9 1.8 0.1 8.1

(3/3) Duke Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Cassius Stanley 6-6 193 Fr. Los Angeles, Calif. 15/15 11.5 4.2 0.9 23.9

G 3 Tre Jones 6-3 185 So. Apple Valley, Minn. 14/14 14.9 4.0 7.0 32.6

G 14 Jordan Goldwire 6-2 185 Jr. Norcross, Ga. 16/4 4.0 1.8 2.5 20.3

F 21 Matthew Hurt 6-9 214 Fr. Rochester, Minn. 16/13 11.2 3.9 1.0 22.5

C 1 Vernon Carey 6-10 270 Fr. Miami, Fla. 16/16 17.4 8.6 0.9 23.6