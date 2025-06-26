Elite UT forward has Clemson in finalists

Clemson extended an offer in late May, with a little over a month transpiring before Rueckert narrowed down his list to five schools.
Elite UT forward Dean Rueckert has Clemson in final five schools
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
One of the top talents out West has Clemson in his top five.

2026 four-star forward Dean Rueckert of Provo (UT) Tempview has Brad Brownell and the Tigers right in the mix for his services.

Alongside Clemson, Washington, Utah, BYU, and Stanford round out his list.

