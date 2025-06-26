Elite UT forward has Clemson in finalists

|
Elite UT forward Dean Rueckert has Clemson in final five schools
|
One of the top talents out West has Clemson in his top five.
2026 four-star forward Dean Rueckert of Provo (UT) Tempview has Brad Brownell and the Tigers right in the mix for his services. Clemson extended an offer in late May, with a little over a month transpiring before Rueckert narrowed down his list to five schools. Alongside Clemson, Washington, Utah, BYU, and Stanford round out his list. NEWS: 4⭐️ Dean Rueckert (@dean_rueckert) is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.
The 6-7 wing has scheduled an official visit to BYU and breaks down his finalists (On3+): https://t.co/FxCj5BgoTY pic.twitter.com/Dd7oVdUgh4
NEWS: 4⭐️ Dean Rueckert (@dean_rueckert) is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.
