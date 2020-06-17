TigerNet Top-5: Tajh Boyd left an indelible mark on ACC, Clemson record books

TigerNet Staff by

Tajh Boyd left his mark on the ACC and Clemson record books in the beginning of a new age for the Tigers offensively. We arrive at No. 2 in the TigerNet Top-5 formula for Clemson QBs in the ACC era. The first two QBs on the list harkened back to another successful era of Clemson football in the late ‘70s and ‘80s with Homer Jordan and Steve Fuller, while the Tigers’ current QB1, Trevor Lawrence, occupies the No. 3 spot already after seeing playing time in each of a 29-1 Clemson run the past two seasons. More on Boyd's case as a Clemson great:

Played: 2010-13

Notable career stats: 11,904 passing yards, 107 passing TDs-39 INTs, 1,165 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs, 64.3 cmp%, 155.2 QB rating.

Why he’s here: Boyd was a member of Dabo Swinney’s ‘Dandy Dozen’ initial recruiting class and his success set the stage for quite the era of Clemson QBs.

He left campus as the ACC’s all-time leader in total yards (13,069), total TDs (133) and passing TDs (107). Boyd’s nearly 12,000 career passing yards are tops in school history and he holds three of the top-5 single-game passing performances and the single-season completion percentage best (68.5) there too.

Boyd earned first-team All-America and ACC Player of the Year in 2012 with 3,896 passing yards, 36 passing TDs to 13 INTs, 514 rushing yards and 10 more TDs on the ground.

His debut season as a starter yielded first-team ACC status in bringing home Clemson’s first ACC title in 20 years, passing for 3,828 yards with 33 TDs to 12 INTs and five more rushing TDs.

Boyd was a two-time finalist for the Manning Award (nation’s top QB) as well.

He wrapped his Clemson career by accounting for 505 total yards and six touchdowns in a 40-35 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Homer Jordan

4. Steve Fuller

3. Trevor Lawrence

2. Tajh Boyd

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)