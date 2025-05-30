WATCH: First in-depth interviews with Clemson freshman mid-year enrollees

sports_football
Easton Ware, left, and Gideon Davidson were high school teammates at Liberty Christian (Va.).
Easton Ware, left, and Gideon Davidson were high school teammates at Liberty Christian (Va.).

WATCH: First in-depth interviews with freshmen Gideon Davidson, Amare Adams, Easton Ware at Clemson
Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago

The latest '2 Right Turns' podcast lets you hear from freshman enrollees Gideon Davidson, Easton Ware and Amare Adams for their first extended interviews at Clemson.

Video description: "Get to know the freshmen as they discuss their 'welcome to college football' moments on the field, the biggest adjustments from high school to the collegiate level (both academically and athletically), and the unique culture that made them choose Clemson.

"They share insights from their official visits, the decision-making process behind enrolling early, and how veteran teammates have taken them under their wing. Plus, the guys answer fan questions from the mailbag, covering everything from their favorite midnight snacks to how they handle competition, and Gideon shares his inspiring adoption journey."

Watch below:

