WATCH: First in-depth interviews with Clemson freshman mid-year enrollees

WATCH: First in-depth interviews with freshmen Gideon Davidson, Amare Adams, Easton Ware at Clemson

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The latest '2 Right Turns' podcast lets you hear from freshman enrollees Gideon Davidson, Easton Ware and Amare Adams for their first extended interviews at Clemson. Video description: "Get to know the freshmen as they discuss their 'welcome to college football' moments on the field, the biggest adjustments from high school to the collegiate level (both academically and athletically), and the unique culture that made them choose Clemson. "They share insights from their official visits, the decision-making process behind enrolling early, and how veteran teammates have taken them under their wing. Plus, the guys answer fan questions from the mailbag, covering everything from their favorite midnight snacks to how they handle competition, and Gideon shares his inspiring adoption journey." Watch below: There's something special about that Clemson OV.



A brand new episode of 2 Right Turns with @DavidsonGideon, @ware_easton, and @AmareAdams7 is live! 🐅🎙️ pic.twitter.com/osI2TqSzEA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 30, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

