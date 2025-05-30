sports_baseball
USC Upstate will be a key opening game of the NCAA Tournament regional round.
College baseball outlet picks Clemson to fall in regional
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Erik Bakich says that USC Upstate is no ordinary four seed.

11Point7 College Baseball agrees.

The website released its postseason predictions for the regional, with all three site writers predicting that Clemson would fall in its regional, with two picking USC Upstate to advance to the super regional.

The Spartans last faced the Tigers in a midweek clash in early March, with Bakich's unit securing a 7-0 victory in Fluor Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. between the Tigers and Spartans Friday in Clemson (ACCN).

Inside Matt Luke's massive recruiting weekend
College baseball outlet picks Clemson to fall in regional
WATCH: First in-depth interviews with Clemson freshman mid-year enrollees
