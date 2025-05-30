College baseball outlet picks Clemson to fall in regional

11Point7 College Baseball agrees.

The website released its postseason predictions for the regional, with all three site writers predicting that Clemson would fall in its regional, with two picking USC Upstate to advance to the super regional.

The Spartans last faced the Tigers in a midweek clash in early March, with Bakich's unit securing a 7-0 victory in Fluor Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. between the Tigers and Spartans Friday in Clemson (ACCN).