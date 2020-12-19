Dabo Swinney says Trevor Lawrence deserves the Heisman Trophy

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stood at midfield at Bank of America Stadium and told a national television audience exactly what he thought about quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Heisman Trophy. “If the Heisman Trophy doesn’t attach it’s name to Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney in the aftermath of Clemson’s 34-10 victory over Notre Dame, “then that is a crying shame.” Lawrence missed two games (Boston College and Notre Dame) and then was forced to miss another week after Florida State canceled its home game against Clemson just a few hours before kickoff. Many assumed that Lawrence’s Heisman chances were dead, but Saturday’s MVP performance over the Irish in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte rekindled those hopes. Lawrence completed 25-of-36 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 90 yards on 14 carries on the ground and earned MVP honors.

"Trevor was awesome, but that's who he is," Swinney said. "He made a lot of checks and checked into some great plays. We empower him, because he can handle it. And he made some great, great decisions. You know, they didn't fool him, he just didn't hold it quite long enough on that one interception but he made some big-time plays. But that's just who he is...All the Heisman stuff and all that, I mean, he just wants to win."

Swinney left little doubt during his postgame press conference who would get his vote.

"I hate even having to even campaign for him, if you will," Swinney said. "But again it's become a stat award, and it said is so media driven. To me it's not about stats, it's about who's the best player. And he's, you know, he's the best player. And there's a lot of great players in college football, but there's only one Trevor Lawrence, and he's a generational player."

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also made his feelings known.

"I don't know all the parameters for voting but I do know this, Trevor Lawrence is the best football player in the country and I'm a better coach because I'm around him every single day," Elliott said.

Lawrence was asked about the award, and he said he looks at the Heisman as a team award, one he would happily accept.

"It would be awesome (to be announced as a finalist). I grew up watching it as a kid and that'd be a huge accomplishment," Lawrence told ESPN's Maria Taylor in his post-game interview. "It's an individual award but I think it's a team award. I've had a lot of people helping me these last few years."

Lawrence then said he just wants people to notice his team is peaking at the right time.

"Just that we're playing and trending in the right direction. We're playing our best football, and our best football is still ahead," Lawrence said. "I think that's the biggest thing at this point in the year. We see a lot of teams start off really well, then just sort of fall off at the end of the season. That's what we pride ourselves on by from starting, playing, and finishing well. That's just something that takes work. Don't have to work every day, not taking anyone lightly, but I mean every game brought us a statement because it's another chance for people to see us play. We are what we play like.

"You know what we see on tape is who we are. So, going out there with the right mindset and definitely whoever we play with we try to make a statement."