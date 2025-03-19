Tigers put up 14 in a run-rule win over Rams

The Tigers had 21 players make an appearance with nine contributing at least one hit and 10 players scoring at least one run. Vieira was a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Lardizabal hit her home run in her lone plate appearance of the day for a two-run shot. Sophomore Julia Knowler also finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run, while Maddie Moore recorded two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Freshmen Sam Minish and Marian Collins both scored two runs, and junior Jamison Brockenbrough rounded out the multi-RBI bunch with two, while also scoring two runs.

Fordham took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, but the Tigers responded with 14 unanswered runs to claim the win.

Clemson opened its scoring run in the second inning with two outs. Collins ripped a double into center field that plated Minish, who was hit by a pitch and stole second to be in scoring position. Brockenbrough walked to put two on that allowed Alex Brown, Moore and Knowler to clock three-consecutive singles that scored two runs. After two innings, Clemson led 3-1.

The Tigers extended their lead in the third behind eight runs on five hits, including Vieira’s homer. The inning began with Vieira ripping a single through the left side. Minish drew a walk, and Collins loaded the bases with a walk of her own. Brockenbrough drove the first pitch she saw up the middle to score two runners.

Back at the top of the lineup, Brown drew a walk to load the bases again. Moore and Knowler tabbed back-to-back singles to bring in three combined runners. Freshman Macey Cintron recorded a sac fly to bring Vieira back to the plate for the second time that inning. She drove a 2-0 pitch into deep right center for her second home run of the year to make it 11-1 after three.

Freshman Taylor Pipkins came up with the clutch at bat in the fourth to score an additional run after Kylee Johnson (single), Collins (hit by pitch) and Riley Fennell (walk) had loaded the bases.

The final runs Clemson scored came in the top of the fifth. Sophomore Riley Burton battled to a full count walk to put one on with one out for Lardizabal’s plate appearances. The freshman saw a 1-0 pitch and drove the ball out of left field for her first collegiate home run that extended the advantage to 14-1 that held for the bottom half of the fifth for the run rule.

Cintron started in the circle and struck out one batter in her two innings of work. The Tigers worked through their bullpen to allow Brooke McCubbin, Olivia Duncan and Brook Melnychuk to each pitch one inning. Duncan earned her first win of the season after striking out one batter in the three she faced.

Up Next

The Tigers will continue their road stretch with a three-game series against Syracuse. Action is slated to begin on Friday, March 21 at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.