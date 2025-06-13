Ben Boulware's impact already paying dividends for Clemson

Tiger jacks were just wrapped up, signifying the start of a new day. It's Friday afternoon, and the beginning of the weekend session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp. Things have only begun on the grounds of the practice facility, but beads of sweat are starting to drop. The sun is beating down on those in attendance, and it's only going to get hotter. For many of the players, it's the start of a weekend that will bring plenty of energy, but sometimes getting started is the most challenging thing. All of that is seemingly drowned out when one voice echoes throughout the field. That voice belongs to Ben Boulware. In that moment, Boulware isn't saying anything to the campers that's new. It's the same speech given over the loudspeakers just minutes ago. Despite that repetition, something feels different. Instead of tuning it out or simply waiting for the football to start, the body language of the players instantly changed. It was no longer uncomfortably hot. When Boulware spoke, it was time to listen. Not because, at the time, he was bringing new information to the table, but perhaps the energy and conviction that came with those words demanded a certain respect for them. Boulware's legacy at Clemson extends well beyond his new role as linebackers coach, and everyone listening knows it. Rewind to January of 2017, and confetti is falling in Tampa, Florida. The Tigers had just immortalized themselves in college football history, securing revenge on Alabama with a 35-31 victory. One of the evening's more impactful moments came from Boulware himself, as he declared this win not just for his team, but for the Tigers who came before him, who paved the way for his success. Boulware's love for Clemson radiated strongly on that night, and that hasn't ever truly faded away. Certainly, that love has transitioned into his coaching career, to the extent that he joined the team as an unpaid volunteer, doing whatever it took to help his alma mater return to the top. While his tenure as the linebackers coach has only just begun, there's plenty of evidence to suggest the move was brilliant on Swinney's part. It has already begun to pay dividends within his own position group. Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz have already relayed a theme of trust with their new position coach. To them, it's pretty simple. Boulware has reached the highest highs as a Clemson linebacker, and that relatability and care make any instruction into gospel. The stats on the field haven't begun to reflect the impact he's had on the results of 2025, but Boulware's passion has significantly paid off on the recruiting trail. 2026 five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson at one point felt out of reach for the Tigers. Boulware had different plans, turning a January school visit into a foundation that's given Clemson as good a shot as any to land such a highly sought-after recruit. Moving into 2027, his work helped lead to a quick commitment from Jefferson four-star Max Brown, who committed to Clemson two days after his offer. The Tigers were always a frontrunner for Brown's services, but in a conversation with TigerNet, Brown relayed that part of the decision came in large part due to the opportunity to work with Boulware. "Boulware is a great coach and like I said, for have somebody that's been there, done that and just got to the final prize of the game at the same school that he's coaching at, it's just a whole nother level of good because he's probably been in the same situation that you've been in," Brown said. "Say you're in a slump or say you're in a little mental hole or just say you're hurt or whatnot. He's been there at the same school at the same time. It's just a very great coach, and he's on top of all that. He's just a great guy." Beyond commitments, that reliability and passion drew rave reviews at Swinney's camp, with several linebackers telling TigerNet that the former national champion's words carry so much weight, and everyone locks in when he speaks. For 2027 linebacker Elijah Chaffin of Mocksville (NC), Boulware's words struck a massive chord with him during his time at camp. "Yeah, it was kind of relatable," Chaffin said. "Whenever the other coaches are coaching, it's like, oh, okay, okay. But whenever Ben coaches, it's like he's kind of coaching from what he experienced himself, and I think that holds a lot of gravity for us players because we want that experience, we want that help." By the day, it seems that his impact has continued to grow in such a short time. Whether it's an uncomfortably hot afternoon, or a sea of orange in Tampa, when Boulware starts to speak, people listen. Once over 80,000 fans in Death Valley get roaring for a matchup with LSU, Woodaz, Brown, and many others already trust their coach is going to set them on the right path.

