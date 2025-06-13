Former Tiger DB waived by Rams

|
Former Tiger DB Derion Kendrick waived by Rams
Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was waived by the LA Rams on Friday, the team announced.
Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft after spending one season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He made 18 starts in 32 games before missing last year due to a torn ACL suffered in training camp. In those first two pro seasons, he recorded 92 total tackles, 14 passes defensed and one interception. Kendrick signed with Clemson as a 5-star wide receiver and eventually transitioned to the defensive side of the ball. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 after tallying six pass breakups and an interception. Kendrick and Clemson split ahead of the 2021 spring practice period, and he officially joined Georgia that June before their national-title run. Rams waived CB Derion Kendrick, who started 18 games for them before missing last season with a torn ACL.
