4-star transfer infielder commits to Tigers

Kiley Channell is a 4-star-rated transfer infielder from FAU. (Photo per her Instagram)
4-star transfer infielder Kiley Channell commits to Tigers
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  11 hours ago

FAU rising junior shortstop Kiley Channell announced a commitment to Clemson softball Friday.

Channell hit .330 with an .851 OPS, .464 OBP, 44 RBIs, 59 runs, 14 doubles, two homers, two triples and four stolen bases this season.

She was the AAC freshman of the year previously after posting an .897 OPS with 19 doubles, 35 RBIs and a .333 batting average.

Channell is a 4-star-rated transfer according to Softball America.

FAU topped Clemson early in the season and went on to make an NCAA Regional at Florida. Channell homered in that game versus Clemson, a 6-2 victory.

FAU bio

Career Accolades

2024 AAC Rookie of the Year

2024 AAC All-Rookie

2025 AAC Second Team All-Conference

2025 CSC Academic All-District Team

Sophomore (2025)

Batted .330 with 59 hits, 34 runs, and 44 RBI

Led the Owls in doubles with 14

Had a career-best 11 game hitting streak

Successfully advanced baserunners via a sacrifice bunt a team-best eight times

Recorded 79 putouts, including multiple highlight diving catches in the infield, and 66 assists

Hit the team’s first home run of the season in a 6-2 victory over nationally ranked Clemson

Launched first career grand slam in 14-2 run-rule win versus UTSA on March 29

Brought home two Owls on a single to give FAU 22 runs, setting the single-game program record, for the eventual 24-2 victory over Memphis on April 25

Set the single-game program record with five hits in the clinching game for the AAC regular season title on May 3 against Tulsa

Freshman (2024)

Appeared and started in all 57 games of the season

Made her collegiate debut in the season opener against Marshall

Her first collegiate hit was a double in the victory over Marshall

Named No. 9 in the 2024 Softball America Shortstop rankings for April

Named AAC Weekly Honor Roll (Mar. 18 and Mar. 25)

Registered 165 at-bats with 29 runs, 55 hits, 35 RBI and 20 walks

Led the Owls with 19 doubles on the year

Ranked No. 11 in the nation in doubles

Hit her first collegiate home run in the win over East Carolina

High School

Played for Jessica Marquart at Keystone Heights where she was named All-State

Two time All-Jacksonville News, two-time Mainstreet Daily News Team and four time First-Team Big Schools, as well as two time All First-Coast Team and Kissimmee Klassic Offensive Leader for the 2023 Blue Bracket Tournament

As a basketball player earned All-Area Prep Zone Big Schools, two-time First Team All-County, two-time Second Team All-County, District 4 AAAA Player of the Year, two-time All-Area girls’ basketball big school and Second Team Mainstreet Daily News Big school as well as One Clay All-Star Athlete of the Month

Personal

Born March 9, 2005

Daughter of Viola Sims and Jason Channell

Enjoys playing pickleball

