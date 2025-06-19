|
Scouts raving over Tait Reynolds' Elite 11 performance
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Tait Reynolds has been putting on a show.
The four-star Clemson pledge was recently invited to the Elite 11 finals in California, and scouts have been buzzing over his performance. Many have praised his physical tools, pairing that with the potential to be a day one starter for the Tigers when he steps onto campus. Check out the reaction so far below: I go into Elite 11 blind on purpose, so I don’t know the star ratings for these guys. Clemson 4-star QB commit Tait Reynolds was on target with 17/20 passes during his Elite 11 Night 2 Pro Day, per @CharlesPower🐅 Sharp delivery from ESPN 300 No. 263 overall prospect Tait Reynolds @TaitReynoldsQC .@adamgorney names his top performers from night TWO at @Elite11 ✅ pic.twitter.com/8Z2fNFwEEM
There’s a prospect here, Tait Reynolds. I think he’s going to Clemson.
Manchild. Most high school prospects look like kids, because they are. He looks like he could play Ohio State tomorrow.
Live Updates: https://t.co/eXmlMYIfAG pic.twitter.com/cbHBVU1cTr
The Clemson commit has all the tools needed to succeed pic.twitter.com/1fCbJO4rEG
