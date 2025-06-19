Scouts raving over Tait Reynolds' Elite 11 performance

BREAKING
The four-star Clemson pledge Tait Reynolds was recently invited to the Elite 11 finals in California, and scouts have been buzzing over his performance.
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Tait Reynolds has been putting on a show.

The four-star Clemson pledge was recently invited to the Elite 11 finals in California, and scouts have been buzzing over his performance.

Many have praised his physical tools, pairing that with the potential to be a day one starter for the Tigers when he steps onto campus.

Check out the reaction so far below:

