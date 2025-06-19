Scouts raving over Tait Reynolds' Elite 11 performance

Tait Reynolds has been putting on a show. The four-star Clemson pledge was recently invited to the Elite 11 finals in California, and scouts have been buzzing over his performance. Many have praised his physical tools, pairing that with the potential to be a day one starter for the Tigers when he steps onto campus. Check out the reaction so far below: I go into Elite 11 blind on purpose, so I don’t know the star ratings for these guys.



There’s a prospect here, Tait Reynolds. I think he’s going to Clemson.



Manchild. Most high school prospects look like kids, because they are. He looks like he could play Ohio State tomorrow. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 19, 2025 Clemson 4-star QB commit Tait Reynolds was on target with 17/20 passes during his Elite 11 Night 2 Pro Day, per @CharlesPower🐅



Live Updates: https://t.co/eXmlMYIfAG pic.twitter.com/cbHBVU1cTr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 19, 2025 Sharp delivery from ESPN 300 No. 263 overall prospect Tait Reynolds @TaitReynoldsQC



The Clemson commit has all the tools needed to succeed pic.twitter.com/1fCbJO4rEG — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 18, 2025 .@adamgorney names his top performers from night TWO at @Elite11 ✅ pic.twitter.com/8Z2fNFwEEM — Rivals (@Rivals) June 19, 2025

