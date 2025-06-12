LSU's Brian Kelly to ESPN: "We need to beat Clemson"

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Brian Kelly's LSU program needs a win in Clemson come this August. It's a message he's ingrained in his team this offseason. LSU's openers under Kelly have all been losses so far, to Florida State twice (24-23 in 2022 and 45-24 in 2023) and Southern Cal last year (27-20). This is one is different in being a road environment over the previous neutral sites, kicking off under the Death Valley lights (7:30 p.m. on ABC, Aug. 30). Kelly likes the team he has going into that challenge, however. "They are exciting openers and unfortunately we have not done well in those openers and haven't had the outcomes that we wanted," Kelly told ESPN's College GameDay podcast recently. "Clemson will be a great challenge but one that I think more than anything else, we have a football team that can go on the road. That's what you have to do, you have to have a defense that travels. And we finally have got the roster in a position where I believe these are the kind of games you need to go and play, and you need to win them. "And I'm not going to make any other statements other than the fact that we need to win the opener. Because we're 0-3. Not that this will be a deciding factor of whether we'll be in the playoffs or not, it is a long haul. But we need it as a program and for the fan support and people to be rallying around this team, which I think will be an outstanding team." Kelly says he's taken a different approach this offseason in what he sees as a needed opener victory. "We've circled the game, and I've never done that before in openers," Kelly said. "It's all over our weight room. It's all over workouts. We're wearing shirts. We're doing the kumbaya of we're playing Clemson, and we need to beat Clemson. Is that too much pressure? No. I think we've got a enough mature veteran guys on this team. We had a clear conversation about why we're doing it, and they're all-in on that. "Clemson is a top 5 team, and we think we have a legitimate roster that's been supported over time in the transfer portal. A good combination. Like I said...you go on the road, you better bring a defense. This is the first year that I believe have the pieces in place to go into a very difficult place to play and come out victorious." Clemson opened with No. 1 Georgia last season and lost 34-3 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous year featured a 28-7 loss at Duke, and a previous Top 10 neutral-site matchup with Georgia in 2021 was also a defeat, 10-3. The ACC Tigers last had a home season opener against Georgia Tech in 2019, a Thursday night 52-14 win. The last ranked home season opener was No. 5 Georgia in 2013, a 38-35 Clemson win.

