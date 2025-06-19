4-star wideout details start of Clemson relationship after standout camp performance

Dabo Swinney's camp can come at a different point for some prospects. For some, it is the culmination of patience as the summer before your junior year hits, and an offer is finally an item of discussion on the table. In the case of other prospects, entering Swinney's camp is the first time to try to pop on someone's radar, and build on that momentum. While 2027 four-star wideout Myles McAfee of Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding doesn't need much of an introduction, his relationship with Clemson is one that is just getting started. McAfee is a rising wideout in the 2027 class, and he's already caught serious attention from programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, and several other top programs. There's a reason why the defending champions have their eyes on the Maryland native, and he certainly drew eyes at Swinney's camp. McAfee camped on the first day, and had nothing but good things to say about even receiving an invite to come down to a place he has plenty of respect for. "Overall, being up there, it was amazing," McAfee told TigerNet. "It was really good. And I just appreciate Clemson for even letting me come down there." Clemson likely appreciated the show that McAfee put on, dropping into Tyler Grisham's top group during both sessions, impressing with his effortless command of his footwork. The Severn prospect would seamlessly work through his steps and routes without wasting steps, earning the praise from Grisham in the process with each continuous rep. McAfee's play fits exactly in how Grisham likes the game to be played, with the rising junior saying that there's a detail-oriented to how he approached the drills at camp. Throughout the day, he felt like a relationship between the two was brewing, potentially earning a spot on his radar down the road. "Coach Grisham definitely wants everything to be detailed," McAfee said. "Everything happens for a reason. Every step is for a reason. And me, Coach G's relationship - yeah, we just continue to grow it. Before his camp, we had spoken once. So, yeah, during the camp it had grown a lot; I was over there for the whole day, and it was great." As of now, McAfee expects to return to campus for a game this season, hoping the relationship continues to grow into something truly special. That would likely mean an offer was on the way, something the Maryland wideout would welcome with open arms. "It would mean a lot because they don't offer a lot of people," McAfee said. "So if you get an offer from Clemson, that means they want you. And I feel like if anybody gets an offer from Clemson, they should be greatly appreciated because they don't offer too many people."

