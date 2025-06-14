4-star Ohio athlete loves Clemson camp experience

4-star Ohio athlete Brayton Feister loves Clemson camp experience

Ben Boulware has had his eye on one 2027 linebacker for quite some time. For Brayton Feister of Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban, he may be able to help Clemson in more ways than just one position. Dabo Swinney’s high school camp offers a weekend session that brings campers for more than just one night, allowing players to develop over the course of three days. In Feister’s case, it allowed the Tigers to get an in-depth look at who they were evaluating. The four-star linebacker’s journey is unique, because most programs view him as a bruising linebacker, but Feister has spent time playing running back due to injuries at his school. Clemson has seen the tape on both sides of the ball, and wanted an extra look at camp. The Ohio native spent two days on campus, and split duties with Ben Boulware and CJ Spiller. Boulware had flown up to Akron to visit him, hoping to get the linebacker on campus to meet Dabo Swinney and work out in front of the coaches. With Boulware leading the way, Tom Allen and Kevin Kelly watched from afar to see what kind of player was leading the linebackers on a hot Friday afternoon. If you ask Feister where the heat was coming from, it was the intensity from Boulware that raised the temperature, and the four-star linebacker absolutely loved it. “It was great working with him,” Feister said. “The first day I was there, I worked with him. He was a very intense coach. I love it. I like how he operates. He’s very smart.” After taking reps at tailback with Spiller, Feister's Clemson recruitment has become a more collaborative effort, with Spiller coming away impressed by the tape that the Ohio linebacker offered. "So at first I was being recruited as a linebacker by Coach Boulware," Feister told TigerNet. "Then, Coach Boulware mentioned something to Coach Spiller, And then Coach Spiller was like, okay, yeah. So he watched my film, and he loved it. I got to hop in there, and he wanted to see how I moved and did some drills in person. Currently, they are recruiting me as an athlete, so I'll play on both sides of the ball." Clemson hasn't extended an offer to Feister yet, but there may be some potential for the Ohio four-star to be a future Swiss Army knife for Clemson, able to bring quality reps on both sides of the ball. If the Tigers were to pull the trigger on an offer, Feister described that potential moment as an incredible feeling for an opportunity to play with a historic program. "That'd be incredible," Feister told TigerNet. "I mean, they're historically an incredibly great program. Coach Swinney, now that Coach Saban is no longer coaching, is one of the most winningest coaches in college football. Therefore, receiving an offer from them and having the opportunity to play at Clemson would be absolutely amazing." Thank you Coaches and staff of Clemson University for the warm welcome during my visit. I appreciate the time and effort the coaches took to work with me and improve my game. It was a great experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunity!!@benboulware7 @CJSPILLER @MDavidHood pic.twitter.com/h0YhyWILts — Brayton Feister (@Brayton_Feister) June 11, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!